Dolphins Notebook: Biegel's Back, Practice Squad Moves, More

Linebacker Vince Biegel is back with the Miami Dolphins.

The fourth-year player from the University of Wisconsin was signed to the practice squad Tuesday, a little more than a month after he was released off injured reserve.

Biegel was placed on IR on Aug. 28 because of an injury around the foot area, which first surfaced when he showed up to one of the joint practice with the Chicago Bears in Lake Forest, Illinois, sporting a walking boot.

Because he was placed on IR before the cuts to the 53-man roster, Biegel only could play for the Dolphins this season after first being released.

Biegel started 10 games for the Dolphins in 2019 after arriving in a trade with the New Orleans Saints for fellow linebacker Kiko Alonso and had 2.5 sacks and one interception that season.

He missed the entire 2020 season because of an Achilles injury sustained in training camp.

To make room for Biegel, the Dolphins released fellow linebacker Shaquem Griffin, the inspirational player from the University of Central Florida whose left hand was amputated when he was a toddler.

Biegel becomes one of three linebackers on the practice squad along with Calvin Munson and Milo Eifler.

CHECKING THE ODDS

As one would expect, the Dolphins' odds of winning the Super Bowl, AFC or even AFC East keep getting longer with each loss, but Jaylen Waddle's odds are getting better.

After catching 10 passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns in the loss against Jacksonville on Sunday, Waddle has seen his odds of winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors jump from 40/1 to 14/1, according to BetOnline (www.betonline.ag).

Waddle is the seventh-favorite behind WR Ja'Marr Chase (2/1), QB Mac Jones (9/2), RB Najee Harris (22/2), QB Trevor Lawrence (8/1), and QBs Justin Fields and Trey Lance (10/1 each).

For the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, Jaelan Phillips' odds went in the opposite direction after the Jacksonville game, from 18/1 to 40/1. He's the 11th-favorite.

In terms of Super Bowl odds, the Dolphins continue as the only team whose odds have gotten longer with every new listing, starting with post-Super Bowl LV odds to those before the start of the 2021 regular season and every week since.

The Dolphins have gone from 20/1 on Feb. 8, to 35/1, 40/1, 50/1, 80/1, 125/1, and 200/1 before their current odds of 300/1.

Only five teams currently have longer odds of winning Super Bowl LVI than the Dolphins: the Giants (750/1), Jets (1250/1), Jaguars (2000/1), Lions (2500/1) and Texans (2500/1).

PRACTICE SQUAD PROTECTIONS

The Dolphins went back to using all four allowable practice squad protections this week, and they once again included wide receiver Isaiah Ford.

Ford was elevated to the active roster for each of the past two games.

Along with Ford, the practice squad elevations this week included CB Jamal Perry, LB Calvin Munson and DE Jabaal Sheard.

Wide receiver Kirk Merritt was not protected after being protected last week and then elevated for the game against Jacksonville, even though he didn't play against the Jaguars.