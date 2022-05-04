Dolphins Offense Post-Draft Roster Breakdown

A early look at what the Miami Dolphins offense might look like in 2022 after the first wave of free agency and the draft

While there obviously will be additions and subtractions before the start of training camp, let alone the regular season, we now have a clearer picture of what the Miami Dolphins offense might look like in 2022 in terms of personnel.

The Dolphins picked two offensive players among their four selections in the 2022 NFL draft — wide receiver Erik Ezukanma and quarterback Skylar Thompson — and they joined the group of veteran additions and returning players.

While a lot can — and usually does — happen until the final days of July, here's an early look at the Dolphins roster at each offensive position as far as what the training camp battles might look like.

QUARTERBACK

On the roster: Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater, Chris Streveler, Skylar Thompson

Analysis: It should be pretty clear by now, based on what the Dolphins have said throughout the offseason, that it's going to be Tua's show with the hope that he can take that step forward and establish himself as a bona fide franchise quarterback. Bridgewater represents an upgrade over Jacoby Brissett as the top backup, while newcomers Streveler and Thompson will be looking to make an impression.

Unfinished business: Four quarterbacks is usually the most you'll see a team carry into camp, so it would be very surprising to see the Dolphins add anybody at this position.

Biggest question mark: The only real question mark here is whether Thompson or Streveler can show enough before the final cuts to earn a spot on the 53-man roster and convince the Dolphins to keep three quarterbacks.

RUNNING BACK

On the roster: Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, FB Alec Ingold, FB John Lovett, Gerrid Doaks, ZaQuandre White (unofficial undrafted rookie free agent signing)

Analysis: The Dolphins revamped the running back corps with the acquisitions of Mostert and Edmonds via free agency and the departures of Duke Johnson, Phillip Lindsay, Malcolm Brown and Patrick Laird, Mostert and Edmonds bring a lot of speed to the offense, though Mostert has to bounce back from a knee injury. There is some ability in this group, even though it still lacks the one big name that jumps out.

Unfinished business: The Dolphins certainly could go into training camp with this group, though it also shouldn't shock anybody if they decide to pick up a veteran at this position in the next two months.

Biggest question mark: Will somebody in this group emerge as a lead back? Mostert would seem the most logical candidate for that role, but his recent injury history makes that a bit of an uncertainty.

WIDE RECEIVER

On the roster: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Trent Sherfield, Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden Jr., Erik Ezukanma, DeVonte Dedmon, River Cracraft, Cody Core, Tanner Connor (UDFA), Braylon Sanders (UDFA)

Analysis: We don't need to tell you the big moves the Dolphins have made here, the biggest obviously being the acquisition of Hill to team up with Waddle for the fastest wide receiver tandem in the NFL. The addition of Ezukanma as a fourth-round pick leaves very little room for somebody to earn a roster spot beyond the three players mentioned, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and fellow free agent acquisition Trent Sherfield.

Unfinished business: Given the Dolphins already have five wide receivers with roster spots all but locked up, it's a lot more likely the Dolphins will see who among the others plays himself into a roster spot than going out there and signing yet another player at the position.

Biggest question mark: This goes back to the previous business and whether either Williams or Bowden can convince the Dolphins to keep six wide receivers on the active roster.

TIGHT END

On the roster: Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Adam Shaheen, Cethan Carter, Hunter Long

Analysis: We might as well skip the tight end position when we do these types of analysis because the Dolphins have the exact same five guys.

Unfinished business: The only big move that could be left here would be if the Dolphins decided to sign Gesicki to a long-term extension, though we're thinking that possibility is definitely on the lower side of 50-50.

Biggest question mark: Keeping five tight ends on the 53-man roster is pretty unusual, but the Dolphins did it last year. Will they do it again?

OFFENSIVE LINE

On the roster: C/G Michael Deiter, G Robert Jones, G Solomon Kindley, G/T Robert Hunt, G/T Austin Jackson, OL Connor Williams, T Terron Armstead, T Larnell Coleman, T Liam Eichenberg, T Greg Little, T Adam Pankey, T Kion Smith, T Kellen Diesch (UDFA), T Blaise Andries (UDFA), C/G Ty Clary (UDFA)

Analysis: The Dolphins made two key acquisitions in free agency with Armstead and Williams to team up with their core of returning young players, and now are hoping to have landed a steal among their rookie free agents. Ultimately, the success of the line could come down to the improvement of those young players.

Unfinished business: The Dolphins already have a lot of options on their roster at just about every position, though it does stand out that Deiter is the only non-rookie with a center designation. It's why there's been so much speculation about the Dolphins maybe adding a veteran (cough, J.C. Tretter, cough) in the coming days or weeks to line up in the middle of the line or at the very least compete with Deiter.

Biggest question mark: That's a pretty obvious one and it concerns who'll make up the starting five. The biggest wild-card position in the equation is right tackle, where the possibilities are almost endless among Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, Greg Little, Robert Jones or even Robert Hunt moving back to that spot from right guard.