How does a team improve on the NFL’s sixth-ranked offense from last season?

The best person to answer that question is a legendary player who set many of the NFL's passing records.

That's why a chance encounter at the hotel bar between Tyreek Hill and Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino, who serves as a special advisor to the franchise, led to a recommendation that members of the Miami Dolphins offense say is producing positive results.

During their bar chat during a road trip in the preseason, Marino told Hill that Miami’s receivers should meet with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after practice every day to go over how the unit performs during that session, and to do it without the coaches.

Just player to player, holding a regular meeting similar to the ones Marino used to run with his playmakers back in his glory days as the Dolphins' franchise quarterback.

Miami’s quarterback and playmakers have been holding those post-practice film sessions ever since, talking through routes and adjustments, and “it’s been working wonders,” Hill said following Sunday’s season-opening 36-34 fourth-quarter win against the Los Angeles Chargers, which turned into an epic duel between Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert, the quarterback picked one spot behind him in the 2020 NFL draft.

Tagovailoa threw for 466 yards, which included a game-winning 4-yard touchdown to Hill, which capped an impressive 8-play, 75 yard drive that left 1:45 on the game clock.

Tyreek Hill Praises Tua

“Tua is a baller,” Hill said, referring to how surgical his quarterback was Sunday with his pinpoint accuracy, ball placement, and pocket presence (no sacks allowed despite the absence of Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead). “I’ve been saying this since last year. I’ve been an advocate for him and he definitely showed it today.”

Tagovailoa finished the day 28-for-45 for that 466 yards, which was three shy of his career best, and threw three touchdowns and one interception.

He improved his record to 2-1 against Herbert, who was 23-of-33 for 228 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for another score.

It was the type of performance, the type of win, that announces to the NFL, “We’re here!”

And the type of game that illustrates growth, which is what those Marino-advised players-only film sessions were designed to deliver.

“It’s about understanding coverages together and being in the right spot for Tua,” Hill said, discussing what’s talked about in those meetings. “‘Hey, I’m going to take this many steps. If he does this I’m going inside. If he does this I’m going to keep going over the top,” said Hill, who finished the game with 215 yards and two touchdowns on his 11 receptions.

“The main thing is understanding coverage. This offense is about timing,” Hill continued. “If it’s not on time it’s a sack, or much worse, and we don’t want that. We want to be in the right spot for the quarterback.”

Dolphins Offense Explodes

And if they are, the performance Sunday proves the Dolphins playmakers could be handsomely rewarded because Tagovailoa was dealing for a 536-yard offensive performance. And some of the throws, some of the in-game adjustments made hint that Tagovailoa is ready to enter the upper echelon of NFL quarterbacks in his fourth season as a starter.

Coach Mike McDaniel wouldn’t be surprised if that happens this season because of how diligent Tagovailoa has worked, and how committed he is to maximizing his talents in this offense.

“If you want to be a big-time quarterback on a big-time team, which I know is the way he looks at it, then the cost is real and I want you to keep paying that cost,” McDaniel said, moments after praising Tagovailoa for all the offseason work he put in. “Whatever comes across his plate, he’s as coachable as any player I’ve ever seen around in my life.”