With Connor Williams nursing a groin injury, the Dolphins are getting Liam Eichenberg ready to fill in at center against the Buffalo Bills

The Miami Dolphins offensive line might be at full strength for Sunday’s AFC East showdown with the Buffalo Bills, but if it isn't, Miami's coaches have a plan.

Terron Armstead, the Dolphins’ four-time Pro Bowl left tackle, participated in practice Thursday, a day after being rested because of the back, knee and ankle injuries he’s been nursing for a month.

Connor Williams, the Dolphins’ starting center, also returned to practice Thursday — although to what extent is unknown — after he sat out Wednesday because of the groin injury he suffered in Miami’s 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos.

Williams' level of participation in the final two practices of the week likely will dictate his availability for the Bills game.

Dolphins O-line has drastically improved

The Dolphins certainly could use Williams to continue the offensive line's forward progress.

Miami has allowed only five quarterback hits and one sack through three games while leading the NFL in rushing (188.3) and passing (362) yards per game.

The Dolphins’ one sack allowed is tied for the fewest in the NFL while the five quarterback hits allowed is the lowest total.

Kendall Lamm, who started the first two games at left tackle, would fill in for Armstead if he can’t go.

If Williams can’t play Sunday, or suffers a setback, Eichenberg likely would serve as his replacement, and Lester Cotton would be his backup.

Eichenberg has upside at center

The Dolphins began experimenting with Eichenberg playing center during the offseason program because Williams skipped the work while his camp lobbied the organization for a new contract and Dan Feeney was rehabbing a knee injury.

Eichenberg filled in so well at center, it was a factor in Miami’s decision to trade Feeney to Chicago Bears for a 2024 sixth-round pick back in August.

“He’s been working through the process and is a true pro in everything he does,” offensive coordinator Frank Smith said about Eichenberg, who lost the starting left guard spot to Isaiah Wynn, partly because of a rib injury he suffered in training camp. “[Center] made sense to him. He’s a natural communicator, and he’s very process-driven.”

It's possible that Miami views Eichenberg, a 2021 second-round pick, as Williams' possible replacement considering he's an impending free agent and is seeking a new deal that makes him one of the highest-paid centers in the NFL, which would require a substantial raise from his $7 million salary.

Offensive line coach Butch Barry said the 30 offensive snaps Eichenberg handled Sunday should be viewed as building blocks. But he praised the former Notre Dame standout for the way he led the offensive line, making the line calls before the snap.

"There are a lot of things we have to work on, but there are a lot of good things we can work with also," Barry said. "We have to keep building that and putting it in the bank to keep getting better at the position."