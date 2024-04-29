Dolphins Make It Official with Waddle and Phillips Options

There never was much doubt the Miami Dolphins would exercise the fifth-year option on their two 2021 first-round picks

Six days after GM Chris Grier said the Miami Dolphins would be picking up the fifth-year option on the contracts of 2021 first-round pick Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips, the team made it official official Monday.

The deadline for teams to exercise the fifth-year option on 2021 first-round picks is Thursday, but there never was any doubt with Waddle and Phillips considering how productive they've been since arriving to make the move a foregone conclusion.

The fifth-year option will mean that Waddle will be guaranteed $15.6 million for 2025, while Phillips will get $14.4 million based on the NFL salary scale, which involves Pro Bowl appearances and playing time.

The Dolphins selected Waddle with the sixth overall pick in 2021, while they took Phillips with the 18th overall selection.

Picking up the fifth-year option certainly doesn’t preclude the Dolphins for signing either player (or both) to a long-term extension.

The Dolphins picked up the fifth-year option last year on only one of their three 2020 first-round pick, that being Tua Tagovailova. They declined for both Austin Jackson and Noah Igbinoghene, though they signed Jackson to an extension during the 2023 season.

CAUTION WITH PHILLIPS

Phillips is recovering from the torn Achilles tendon he sustained on Black Friday in a Dolphins victory against the New York Jets, while fellow starting outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is recovering from a torn ACL sustained in Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens.

That no doubt played a role in the Dolphins selecting two edge rushers in the 2024 draft, Chop Robinson of Penn State in Round 1 and Mohamed Kamara of Colorado State in Round 5.