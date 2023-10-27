Chubb Coming On Strong

The Miami Dolphins' prized acquisition from the 2022 trade deadline has been an impact player in recent weeks

The 2023 NFL trade deadline is fast approaching, and it was at this time last year that the Miami Dolphins acquired Bradley Chubb to help juice up their pass rush.

While Chubb maybe hasn't delivered to the extent one might have expected or hope considering the Dolphins gave up a first-round pick to get him and then signed him a big-money contract extension, Chubb certainly has had his moments.

And the stats say those moments have been more and more frequent in recent weeks.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said that Chubb actually has been effective this season from the start, the numbers say he's been a lot more impactful in recent games.

Chubb has 34 combined tackles on the season, 20 of which came in the last three games. He's also got four sacks, including one against Carolina in Week 6 and two against the Eagles in Week 7.

"Yeah, I think he's played well all year," Fangio said. "I think he's been consistently good all year. Lately, he's had some sacks, which is what everybody notices so they think the play is much better. But I think he's had three sacks in the last two games. But he played about 110 plays in those two games. So how did he do in those other 107? And he's been doing good."

"I think he's been playing really well," linebackers coach Anthony Campanile said. "He's an accountable guy, he's a detailed guy, he does a ton of extra, away from the field. So I'm happy for him that way. Because anytime a guy is doing that type of work, you want to see results. And he's seeing them. I would just say that it's not by accident. He's worked really, really hard. He's a guy that we all love to coach, and I think he's improving each week."

CHUBB STRONG AGAINST PATRIOTS

Chubb had seven tackles against the Giants in Week 5 and against the Eagles, matching his season high set in Week 2 against the New England Patriots.

The Patriots had to go with backup offensive tackles that night and Chubb took advantage by dominating the line of scrimmage, finishing with two tackles for loss, two QB hits and one forced fumble along with his sack.

The task will be more challenging Sunday with left tackle Trent Brown expected to be in the lineup for the Patriots and Mike Onenwu having made the switch from guard to right tackle to provide more stability up front.

HIGH EXPECTATIONS FOR CHUBB

Like it or not, Chubb will be under scrutiny for a while because of the assets (draft capital, money) the Dolphins gave up to get him.

He's in the first year of the five-year contract extension he signed after being traded to Miami, a deal worth $110 million with a total of $63.2 million guaranteed, per overthecap.com.

Chubb's cap number is a modest $7.5 million in 2023, but he jumps to more than $26 million for each of the next four years (though contract restructuring is likely at some point) and his 2024 salary of $19.8 million is fully guaranteed.

So, bottom line, the Dolphins need Chubb to perform — and perform at a high level.

That's what he's been doing in recent weeks and there's reason to think and hope that'll continue once the Dolphins get all their key pieces, starting with Jalen Ramsey, back on defense.

