Dolphins Open as Clear Underdogs Against Buffalo

The Miami Dolphins have major uncertainty at quarterback heading into the 2022 playoffs

Opening point spreads are out for the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs now that the three matchups have been set, and the Miami Dolphins not surprisingly are clear underdogs for their game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Because of the uncertainty are quarterback because of the concussion to Tua Tagovailoa and the injury to Teddy Bridgewater, BetOnline (www.betonline.ag) released opening point spreads depending on who starts.

-- The Dolphins are 7-point underdogs if Tagovailoa starts at quarterback.

-- The Dolphins are 10-point underdogs if Bridgewater starts at quarterback.

-- The Dolphins are 14-point underdogs if Thompson starts at quarterback.

Interestingly, BetOnline also has three different opening point spreads for the Baltimore at Cincinnati matchup because of the Ravens' injury issues at quarterback.

The opening lines for that game have Cincinnati as a 5.5-point favorite if Lamar Jackson starts for Baltimore; 8.5-point favorite if Tyler Huntley starts; and 10-point favorite if Anthony Brown starts.

In the other game, the Los Angeles Chargers are favored by 1.5 for their road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

THE DOLPHINS BETTING LINE AGAINST BUFFALO IN 2022

The Dolphins were underdogs against both of their regular season games against Buffalo in 2022.

For the Week 3 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium, the Dolphins were 4.5-point underdogs and won 21-19.

For the Week 15 matchup at Highmark Stadium, the Dolphins were 7-point favorites and lost 32-29.

For those looking all the way to the last time the Dolphins were in the playoffs, Miami was an 11-point underdog on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2016 wild-card round and lost 30-12.

