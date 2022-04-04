Dolphins Back at Work

The Miami Dolphins were one of four teams to start their offseason workout program Monday

Miami Dolphins players reported back for work at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Monday as the 2022 offseason program officially kicked off.

The Dolphins were one of four teams that took advantage of the two-week early start permitted because they have a new head coach. The other three were the Chicago Bears, New Orleans and New York Giants.

The other five teams with new head coaches — Denver, Houston, Jacksonville, Las Vegas and Minnesota — all chose to start things off next Monday.

Monday marked the start of Phase One of the offseason program, which will last for two weeks and consist of meetings, strength and conditioning, and rehabilitation but no field work.

The reality is that Monday was more than ceremonial than anything, and the Dolphins marked the occasion by posting several videos of players arriving at the facility.

Among those players shown were Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, Jerome Baker, Blake Ferguson, and newcomers, Connor Williams, Raheem Mostert and Cedrick Wilson Jr.

As a reminder, the entire offseason workout program is voluntary, except for the mandatory minicamp, which the Dolphins have scheduled for June 1-2.

Some players do have extra incentive to attend in the form of workout bonuses, and per spotrac.com the list of Dolphins players with such bonuses includes Xavien Howard ($100,000), Tyreek Hill ($100,000), linebacker Calvin Munson ($50,000), safety Eric Rowe ($50,000), Jerome Baker ($25,000), Zach Sieler ($25,000), Cethan Carter ($25,000) and Adam Shaheen ($25,000).

After Phase One, the Dolphins are scheduled to have a two-day voluntary veteran minicamp April 18-19, and that will be followed by Phase Two, which will last three weeks and will feature individual and group drills on the field but no offense vs. defense work.

The four-week Phase Three, which includes OTAs and the mandatory minicamp, will start May 16.