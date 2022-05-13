Opening Line for Dolphins Season Opener

The Miami Dolphins are slight favorites for their season opener against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium

It never takes long before the full NFL regular season schedule is announced for the opening point spreads for Week 1 to pop up, and the Miami Dolphins were installed as slight favorites for their opener against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.

BetOnline.ag had the Dolphins as 3-point favorites for the game, while DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook had it at Miami minus-2.5.

While the Dolphins clearly have improved their roster in the offseason, namely with the acquisitions of Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead to help out Tua Tagovailoa, it certainly could be argued the Patriots lost more than they gained after the departures of J.C. Jackson, Kyle Van Noy and Dont'a Hightower, among others.

But in the early weeks of the 2022 season, opinions will tend to lean on what happened in 2021 when the Dolphins finished last season at 9-8 and out of the playoffs, while the Patriots were 10-7 and earned the sixth seed in the AFC.

The over/under for the game for DraftKings is 45.

RECENT DOLPHINS-PATRIOTS HISTORY AND ODDS

When the teams faced each other in the 2021 opener at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots were 3-point favorites with an over/under of 43.5.

The Dolphins won that game 17-16, thanks largely to Xavien Howard forcing and recovering a Damien Harris fumble at the Miami 9-yard line with 3:31 left.

For the rematch at Miami in Week 18 last season, the Dolphins were favored by 6 points and won 33-24.

Overall, the Dolphins have won the past three meetings, including a 22-12 victory at Hard Rock Stadium in December 2020.

New England won the 2020 season opener between the teams, 21-11, after being favored by 7.5 points, but remember that there was no preseason that year and that made him more difficult to set betting lines for the openers.

FULL WEEK 1 OPENING LINES

Here's the complete list of opening lines for Week 1 of the 2022 season from DraftKings, via Covers.com:

Bills at Rams — Rams -1, over/under 52

Saints at Falcons — Falcons +3.5, over/under 42

Browns at Panthers — Panthers +3.5, over/under 42.5

49ers at Bears — Bears +6.5, over/under 42.5

Steelers at Bengals — Bengals -6, over/under 45

Eagles at Lions — Lions +4, over/under 46.5

Colts at Texans — Texans +7.5, over/under 44.5

Patriots at Dolphins — Dolphins -2.5, over/under 45

Ravens at Jets — Jets +4, over/under 45.5

Jaguars at Commanders — Commanders -4, over/under 44.5

Chiefs at Cardinals — Cardinals +3, over/under 53

Raiders at Chargers — Chargers -4, over/under 52

Packers at Vikings — Vikings +1, over/under 49

Giants at Titans — Titans -7, over/under 44

Buccaneers at Cowboys — Cowboys +3, over/under 51

Broncos at Seahawks — Seahawks +4, over/under 41