Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: Cincinnati Bengals

The Miami Dolphins will look to complete a perfect September when they face the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Thursday night.

The Dolphins will enter the game with a 3-0 record following victories against the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, but now face the defending AFC champion Bengals.

Cincinnati lost its first two games of the season on the final play — against Pittsburgh and Dallas — but got back on tract in Week 3 with a convincing victory against the New York Jets.

To get some sort of answer on five major questions related to the Bengals, we turned to Publisher James Rapien of SI Fan Nation sister site All Bengals.

1. After the 1-2 start, how close (or far) is the team from the one that made it to the Super Bowl last season?

JR: They're a long ways away from the team that made the run to Super Bowl LVI, but that has to do more with chemistry, reps and comfort with one another than it does talent. This team didn't play anyone in the preseason, Joe Burrow missed a significant chunk of training camp and key pieces of the offensive line didn't play together until Week 1. There's reason to believe it'll come together, but there isn't much margin for error after back-to-back losses to start the season.

2. What has been the issue with the offensive line so far this season with all the struggles despite the offseason overhaul?

JR: They've faced some good pass rushers, but communication has been their biggest issue. They should be much better than the unit they had last season and they've shown flashes of it, but they haven't been able to put it together for a full game. They'll probably never be a top unit in the NFL, but they have a chance to be above average, which would be enough for Joe Burrow in this offense.

3. In your view, what makes Joe Burrow special and does he look as good early this season as he did last year?

JR: His ability to read defenses, his accuracy and playmaking ability are three of his best traits. He looked more like himself in Week 3 than he did in the first two games. His pocket movement was much better and he went off script to make big plays. This offense has plenty of talent, but they're still putting it together. There's no reason to be concerned about Burrow.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

4. Who do the Dolphins need to concern themselves with on the Bengals defense?

JR: Miami gets a break with D.J. Reader out. Terron Armstead going up against Trey Hendrickson should be a fun matchup. Hendrickson is far and away their best pass rusher. Cincinnati's defense is solid at every position. There are no glaring weakness. They have top players in the secondary like Jessie Bates, Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton. Logan Wilson has a nose for the football at linebacker and is one of the best athletes on the team. The Bengals might not have a top player on defense, but they have a plethora of guys that can make a big play.

5. How would you expect former Dolphins DC Lou Anarumo to deal with the Dolphins' speed at wide receiver?

JR: Anarumo is going to put Bates deep and try to do everything he can to make sure Hill and Waddle don't get past them. I wouldn't be shocked to see first-round rookie Dax Hill get some playing time. He's a good athlete and would give Cincinnati even more speed on defense. The Bengals will probably use six defensive backs for most of the game. They'll get as much speed on the field as they can and try to eliminate any big plays. He's also stressed the importance of tackling after the catch, which is much easier said than done against the Dolphins wide receivers.