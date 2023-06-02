Omar Kelly answers your OTA questions about the Miami Dolphins, setting us up for the conclusion of the offseason program next week

You’ve got questions about the sneak peeks the media has been provided during the Miami Dolphins’ OTA sessions, which lead up to next week’s mandatory minicamp.

We’ve got some answers.

How is Tua looking? - @Kevinddiazesq

Tua looks like The One.

Uno.

Nah, I'm just kidding, even though I do think he's The One.

But seriously, Tagovailoa has become a pretty consistent practice performer, no matter who he has in his arsenal (and the skill players are rotating in and out of units).

I stopped obsessing about the NFL's top-ranked quarterback for the 2022 season last camp when I realized the speed of the game was beginning to slow down for him.

Tagovailoa seems to be executing the offense at a more efficient level compared to this time last year (when I left camp with major concerns about the offense), and the hope is that he'll be able to read defenses quicker, and effectively execute the new wrinkles coach Mike McDaniel is installing.

As for my standards for a practice performance from Tagovailoa, and all quarterbacks, I just want to see them not take unnecessary sacks, keep the interceptions to a minimum, convert third downs in game-like situations, score touchdowns when Miami is doing red zone work, and deliver on one big passing play per day.

I'm not asking for much, but elite QB play. Over the years I've discovered those types of practices from the quarterbacks raise the level of the team. But it doesn't guarantee success.

I wanna know how the O-line looks and who you think has gotten better from last season? - @QFlaming67

The same. The same (deep sigh).

They have some success creating running lanes, but there's too much pressure on the quarterbacks for me to feel comfortable. But keep in mind we haven't seen the offensive line with Terron Armstead or Connor Williams, so we're watching the unit without its two best players. But I'd conclude the Dolphins’ second-team offensive line is better, deeper, more prepared than they were last year this time, and that's a step in the right direction.

I would like to know how Tanner Conner looks out there in Year 2 in this system. Can you feel him on the field? - @Alexand96444061

I haven't felt him so far, which is disappointing because I would have named him a top five playmaker during training camp last year. But it's early, and I suspect the Dolphins haven't been focusing on the tight-end-centric stuff just yet, which is when Conner started to excel last year.

Anyone standing out from how they showed up? Better condition, bulked up, out of shape? - @Dave_Buckeye

Well, the offensive linemen on the hot spot (Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg) look like they’re in the best shape of their lives. Jackson is leaner, and Eichenberg’s shoulders are broader. I remember seeing Jackson for the first time up close during the offseason of the 2021 season and wondering if he’d even worked out before camp started. He was heavy and lumbering. So there’s been significant improvement made this offseason. Both players know what time it is. They can either get the job done this season, or they become career journeymen, or castoffs in the NFL. They’ve clearly put in the work. What does that mean? Only time and their performance will provide an answer.

Do you think the Phins are stuck with Cedrick Wilson for the year? - @bigbadsmokinj

Unless Miami offers to cover a portion of the $5 million he’s guaranteed in 2023 I highly doubt anyone trades for Wilson. That’s part of the reason I believe he didn't get moved during the draft. If I’m General Manager Chris Grier, the man responsible for drastically overpaying the Cowboys’ fourth receiver from the 2021 season, I’m not going to owner Steve Ross and asking him to write a $2-3 million check for one of my bad decisions to go away. Even though Ross would do it without complaint, it would be an acknowledgment that I messed up bad shipping him away for a sixth- or seventh-round pick. Expect Wilson to be on Miami’s roster as a break-in-case-of-emergency player who potentially inherits a playing role if Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Robbie Chosen or Baxton Berrios gets hurt.

Does Erik Ezukanma look a step ahead of Cedrick Wilson? - @Dolphinmanjared

Based on what I saw last training camp, Ezukanma, the Dolphins’ 2022 fourth-round pick, was ahead of Wilson then. He plays with power and size, which is something this receiving corps could use. It’s super early, but I’ve noticed more plays from Exukanma than Wilson in the two practices we’ve witnessed. That doesn’t mean anything though. I personally think whoever of those two makes themselves an asset on special teams is who plays more. But I'd be shocked if both didn't make the Dolphins' 53-man roster.

Do the defensive backs look as strong as advertised? - @Zamir_75

By defensive backs, I’m assuming you’re lumping in the safeties with the cornerbacks?

And if that’s the case, then the answer is no. The safeties are ultra thin right now because Brandon Jones, DeShon Elliott and Trill Williams aren’t practicing, and plays have consistently been made on the cornerbacks in practice. However, that statement needs a disclaimer. I haven’t seen Jalen Ramsey backpedal against a receiver once, and we all know Xavien Howard doesn’t really practice till about three weeks before the regular season. But with that said, I’ll admit that Cam Smith has some decent length to him, and the rookie has looked decent in the practices I've watched.

Which undrafted rookie free agent do you see as a legit challenger to make the final roster? - @brcodeman

As I’ve mentioned in my two previous Observation Breakdowns, Mitchell Agude has caught my attention in both practices. He’s got a great first step, and has consistently given the third-string left tackle fits. Maybe that’s more of an indictment on those backups than it is warranted praise for Agude, a University of Miami product. But I can’t stop comparing his frame, first step and ability to former Dolphins pass rusher Chris McCain, who was a practice beast during his handful of seasons in Miami as an undrafted standout. Well see if Agude continues to flash when the pads come on, and report back. It's easy to apply pressure when the O-linemen can't ram you into the dirt if they wanted.

Does the play calls seem to be getting in and executed faster than last year? I know during the season this was an issue? - GMorningWood13

To be transparent, the operation of practice could be better.

I'm just being honest.

I’ve seen it be crisper with other coaches. That’s the operation. I’m not referring to creativity, and play-calling. McDaniel's got that by a mile. Just the operation.

Does that mean the Dolphins are in trouble? No. What it means is I’d like to see the offense get to the line of scrimmage quicker, and have fewer pre-snap penalties. But I’m fully aware Rome wasn’t built in a day. Last year this time I thought McDaniel's offense would need half a season to get out of second gear. Wouldn’t you know the Dolphins had the sixth-best offense in the NFL in 2022, and that’s despite struggling in the December and January games.