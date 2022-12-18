Dolphins Outlook Probably Better Despite Loss

The Miami Dolphins answered a lot of questions against the Buffalo Bills even though they came up short

If it's possible to feel better about a team after a loss than before, the Week 15 game at Highmark Stadium on Saturday night was it for the Miami Dolphins.

Yes, it was heartbreaking and gut-wrenching to watch Tyler Bass kick a chip-shot field goal to win the game for the Buffalo Bills on the final play and ensure their spot in the playoffs, and the kick coming at the end of an 86-yard drive that consumed the final 5:56 made that even worse.

The Dolphins could have won that game, maybe even should have won that game, and in the big picture that might be the most important nugget to take out of it.

DOLPHINS PROVE THEY BELONG

There were a lot of questions about these Dolphins heading into the game after their consecutive California losses against the 49ers and Chargers.

There was the question of whether quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could deliver a strong performance against a quality team in the final weeks of a season. Check.

Added to that was the question of whether Tua could play well in cold weather (because he had yet to do it). Check.

And, maybe most important of all, there was the question of whether the Dolphins could beat one of the AFC powerhouses on the road when it mattered most. Check, but let us explain.

No, the Dolphins did not beat the Bills at Highmark Stadium on Saturday night, but again this was a game they easily could have won.

This was a game that came down to third-down and red-zone performance, and the Dolphins lost both of those battles. That is not the same thing as getting blown out by a better team.

Along with Tua passing his test, the running game came alive to the tune of 188 yards and that's also huge when looking ahead.

WHAT NOW FOR THE DOLPHINS?

While the loss didn't eliminate the Dolphins from contention for the AFC East title, it pretty much did realistically because the only way it can happen now is for Miami to win its final three games and for Buffalo to lose its last three (at Chicago, at Cincinnati, home against New England).

With the loss, the Dolphins have become one of four AFC teams with six losses along with the Jets, Patriots and Chargers, who all play Sunday. It's actually conceivable that Miami could be out of a playoff position after this weekend.

But remember that the Dolphins control their playoff fate because victories against the Patriots and Jets in Weeks 17 and 18 guarantees them a spot no matter what else happens.

And Dolphins fans have to feel a lot better about the outlook for both of those games against what they saw Saturday night, regardless of the final score.

And when the Dolphins have to go on the road for that first-round playoff game, who doesn't feel more optimistic about their chances of leaving with a victory after what we saw against the Bills?

That's how it's possible to actually feel better about a team after a heartbreaking loss.

