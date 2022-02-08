New Dolphins Coach: Ross, Grier Issue Statements on Mike McDaniel

The Miami Dolphins released statements from their owner and general manager regarding the hiring of Mike McDaniel as the team's new head coach

The Miami Dolphins have taken a gradual approach to officially introducing Mike McDaniel as the team's new head coach, and the latest development involved the release of statement from owner Stephen Ross and GM Chris Grier through the team's social media platforms.

The last word in the statement from Ross was particularly interesting.

"I'm very excited to have Mike as our new head coach," the statement began. It's clear he is an out of the box thinker, and he takes a different approach to problem solving. He's a leader, innovator and a collaborator."

Collaborator.

Remember Ross' Jan. 10 press conference when he was asked why he fired head coach Brian Flores while retaining Grier as general manager and he said this: "I think an organization can only function if it is collaborative and it works well together. I don’t think that we were really working well as an organization that it would take to really win consistently at the NFL level.”

Grier's statement about the hiring of McDaniel on Tuesday read as follows:

"We are excited about the addition of Mike McDaniel as our next head coach. He is a smart, innovative football mind, but he is much more than that. He excels in developing people, consistently bringing out the best in his players. We talked to a lot of people around the league when conducting this search and each one praised Mike for his football intelligence, creativity and for who he is as a person and a leader. We believe in him and are excited for the future of the Miami Dolphins with Mike leading the way."

The statements from Ross and Grier followed the official press release announce the hiring of McDaniel on Monday night, and that came after the team posted social media video clips of McDaniel flying into South Florida early in the evening and then walked inside the Baptist Health Training Complex and made his way through the hallways and into his new office.

The Dolphins first announced the hiring of McDaniel as their new head through social media Monday.

The next logical step in welcoming McDaniel to South Florida and the Dolphins is the introductory press conference, which had not yet been officially scheduled as of late Tuesday morning.