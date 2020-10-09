SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Dolphins Placing Rookie Jackson on IR

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins will have to shuffle their offensive line after putting rookie left tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve Friday.

To take Jackson's spot on the 53-man roster, the Dolphins promoted running back Salvon Ahmed from the practice squad.

Jackson, the second of three Dolphins first-round picks in the 2020 NFL draft, started the first four games but sustained a foot injury in the 31-23 loss against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday.

Under the new injured reserve rules, Jackson could be back after missing three games, but head coach Brian Flores did not have a timetable on his return.

“This is a tough kid, a hard-working kid," Flores said. "I don’t like putting timetables on injuries. Obviously you guys know with IR rules changing this year we can bring a player back as early as three weeks. Again, I don’t want to put a timetable on this one. So we’ll see."

Flores said he had not made a decision on what the Dolphins offensive line will look like against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Julién Davenport, who acquired last September as part of the trade that sent Laremy Tunsil to Houston, replaced Jackson in the lineup in the second half of the Seattle game.

The other options for the Dolphins include rookie second-round pick Robert Hunt, third-year player Adam Pankey and moving right tackle Jesse Davis to left tackle. Davis started at left tackle for the first three games of the 2019 season before moving to the right side, where he has appeared more comfortable.

If the Dolphins do decide to move Davis from right to left tackle, Hunt or Pankey would be the logical options to start at right tackle.

The other offensive lineman on the roster is second-year player Michael Deiter, who started 15 games at guard in 2019 but now is listed as the backup center.

"We practiced a few different combinations through the week," Flores said. "I have to watch today’s practice film before I make that determination. Julien played well last week. He’s certainly in the mix.

"I would say you’re looking for a long-term replacement. But then those conversations go to what if so and so goes down. What are we doing then? We tried to work a few different combinations with that in mind this week. We’re confident in Julien. We’re confident in Jesse Davis. We’re confident in Rob Hunt. We’re confident in Deiter and really everybody in the O-line room, Pankey as well. We worked a number of combinations this week. We’ll put out the group that we feel is our best five offensive linemen."

Hunt, the 39th overall selection in the 2020 draft, has played nine snaps in the first four games as an extra tight end in short-yardage and goal-line situations. Pankey, who joined the Dolphins off waivers from the Green Bay Packers last December, was inactive for each of the team's first four games this season.

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Week 5 Viewer's Guide: Top Matchups Plus SI Team Pub Predictions

The NFL gets a rare Tuesday night game in Week 5 and it just might be the best matchup of a week where the Dolphins looks middle of the pack in term of appeal

Alain Poupart

Dolphins History Lesson: In-Season Coaching Changes

The Miami Dolphins had been the last team to fire its coach after four games before the Houston Texans parted ways with Bill O'Brien

Alain Poupart

How Long Will Hunt Have to Wait?

Miami Dolphins rookie Robert Hunt has watched fellow 2020 draft picks Austin Jackson and Solomon Kindley earn starting jobs, but he's ready to join them

Alain Poupart

Fitzpatrick Gets Into the Hall of Fame

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick earned a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his performance in the Week 3 Thursday night game against Jacksonville

Alain Poupart

The Strange Case of Nik Needham

Miami Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham has gone through a roller coaster of a season so far, though it might be trending upward

Alain Poupart

OTD in Dolphins History: A Major Marino Milestone

Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino became the all-time leader in completions Oct. 8, 1995

Alain Poupart

Flores Ready for Jimmy G Reunion ... Maybe?

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was with Jimmy Garoppolo at the beginning of the quarterback's NFL career and he might be facing him this weekend

Alain Poupart

The Trade That Just Keeps Looking Better

The Miami Dolphins' trade with Houston in 2019 is providing benefits now and will continue to do so in the future

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Make the Right QB Call

The Miami Dolphins announced on Twitter that Ryan Fitzpatrick would remain their starting quarterback for their Week 5 game against San Francisco

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

The First Dolphins-49ers Injury Report of Week 5 and What It Means

The Miami Dolphins injury report featured three new names, but some good news regarding a couple of players

Alain Poupart