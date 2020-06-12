Dolphins Player Profile: WR Preston Williams

As we continue through this offseason without minicamps, we'll be breaking down the players on the roster, review their 2019 performance and see how they fit for 2020.

We continue this series with wide receiver Preston Williams.

How he got to Miami

Williams signed with the Dolphins as a rookie free agent in May 2019 after going undrafted out of Colorado State.

Contract status

Williams is in the second year of the three-year, $2.02 million contract he signed when he joined the Dolphins. He is scheduled to become a restricted free agent in the spring of 2022.

2019 season

Williams was one of the success stories in what was a difficult season for the Dolphins. From the start, there was a feeling the Dolphins had gotten a steal when they got Williams as a rookie free agent because the biggest he reason he went undrafted were off-the-field issues he had in college. Williams impressed enough in training camp that he not only made the 53-man roster but was a starter at wide receiver on opening day. Williams scored the only Dolphins touchdown in their 59-10 loss against the Baltimore Ravens in the opener and he added two touchdowns in the 26-18 victory against the New York Jets in Week 9. Unfortunately, that was the game when his season came to an end because he sustained a torn ACL that day. Williams was leading the Dolphins with 32 catches at the time of his injury. He also looked good as a punt returner after taking over for Jakeem Grant, averaging an impressive 11.5 yards on 10 returns, with a long of 21 yards. Unfortunately, it was while returning a punt that Williams' suffered his season-ending knee injury.

2020 outlook

Williams' status is going to be one of the most-watched among Dolphins players because of his 2019 knee injury. While there's been no minicamps because of the coronavirus pandemic, Williams is seven months removed from the torn ACL, which means he likely wouldn't have been ready to practice anyway. By all accounts, Williams is on schedule in his recovery, but we truly won't get a sense for where he is physically until we see him on the field.

If he can come all the way back, Williams figures to play a prominent role on offense, even after DeVante Parker established himself as a bona fide star in the second half of last season.

The good news (if there is any) about Williams' knee injury is that he never relied on breakaway speed to produce. Rather, he's a good route runner who uses his size well and can make contested catches.

The ideal scenario for the Dolphins would be for Williams to get back to his rookie form and team with Parker for what could be a dynamic one-two punch at wide receiver.