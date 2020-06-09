AllDolphins
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Dolphins Player Profile: LB Sam Eguavoen

Alain Poupart

As we continue through this offseason without minicamps, we'll be breaking down the players on the roster, review their 2019 performance and see how they fit for 2020.

We continue this series with linebacker Sam Eguavoen.

How he got to Miami

Eguavoen signed with the Dolphins as a free agent in January 2019 after he spent three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League. Eguavoen went to the CFL after going undrafted out of Texas Tech. 

Contract status

Eguavoen is in the second year of the three-year, $2.02 million contract he signed when he joined the Dolphins.

2019 season

After being one of the top performers in training camp, Eguavoen earned a starting job at linebacker at the beginning of the season and ended up starting six games in his first NFL season. Eguavoen finished the season with 42 tackles, including a season-high eight in the Week 3 loss at Dallas. Eguavoen had 3.5 sacks, including one he shared with rookie Jonathan Ledbetter against Lamar Jackson in the opener against Baltimore. Eguavoen also had sacks against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. In coverage, Eguavoen was targeted 10 times with opponents completing 7 of those passes for 61 yards and a passer rating of 85.8. Eguavoen also saw considerable action on special teams, with his 266 snaps ranking sixth on the team.

2020 outlook

Eguavoen showed flashes in his first season with the Dolphins, but the reality is that there were opportunities for all players in 2019 that simply won't be there anymore because the roster has been upgraded so much. That could apply to someone like Eguavoen, who does have physical ability but is undersized for the linebacker position, particularly when the Dolphins line up in a 3-4 formation. Eguavoen's quest to make the 53-man roster no doubt will be helped by the fact he can contribute on special teams, but it's certainly not a given that he'll be on the team in 2020.

When he's not in virtual team meetings this offseason, Eguavoen has been training in Texas at the Bullitt Experience.

It's a multi-sport training complex run by the Bullitt family, including former Colts defensive back Melvin Bullitt and Eguavoen's former Texas Tech teammate Terrence Bullitt (who like Eguavoen played in the CFL).

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dalvin to the Dolphins? Yeah, Likely Not Happening

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook reportedly is unhappy with his contract situation, which is likely to prompt talk of a trade to his hometown of Miami

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

More Takes on the Tua Timeline

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was just the latest to give his opinion on when Miami Dolphins first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa should get into the lineup, but opinions remain divided

Alain Poupart

by

Infojoe44

Number 96 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

We're now 96 days away from Miami's 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the best players who have worn that number for the Dolphins

Alain Poupart

Fitzpatrick Dishes Out Advice for High School Seniors

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was part of a group of celebrities sending out videos well-wishes to graduating seniors at a New Jersey High School

Alain Poupart

Dolphins 2020 Opponent Breakdown: Seattle Seahawks

The Miami Dolphins will face a tough test on the first Sunday in October against a Seattle team that's averaged almost 11 wins since Russell Wilson became its quarterback in 2012

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Rookies Could Be Headed to South Florida Soon

Report: First-round pick Tua Tagovailoa and the other Miami Dolphins rookies could be allowed at the team facility before the end of June

Alain Poupart

Number 97 and The Three Who Wore It Best for the Dolphins

We're 97 days away from the Dolphins' 2020 season opener, so we examine the best players who wore that corresponding number for the team

Alain Poupart

Number 98 and The Three Who Wore It Best for the Dolphins

We're 98 days away from the Dolphins' 2020 season opener, so we examine the best players who wore that corresponding number for the team

Alain Poupart

Dolphins History Lesson: Rookie O-linemen and What It Means for Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt

Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt became the ninth and 10th offensive linemen the Dolphins selected in the first or second round of the NFL draft since 2000, and recent history offers an idea of when they're likely to start

Alain Poupart

Ranking the AFC East secondary situations

The Miami Dolphins made some key moves in the offseason for their secondary, but where does it place them at the best position in the division?

Alain Poupart