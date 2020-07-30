Dolphins Players Donate Plasma to Help Patients Fighting COVID-19

Rookie seventh-round pick Malcolm Perry and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel led a group of Dolphins players who, having recovered from COVID-19, donated convalescent plasma to help patients still fighting the virus.

Perry was wearing a Navy T-shirt in a video sent out by the Dolphins showing him aboard OneBlood’s Big Red Bus.

“I was surprised initially but was happy because I was presented with the opportunity to give back and donate plasma and help people in need,” Perry said. “Being able to give back to people who weren’t fortunate enough to react the same way you did to the virus and give back to the community was important.”

OneBlood is the nonprofit blood center serving Florida, and much of the southeastern United States is experiencing more than a 500 percent increase in hospital orders for COVID-19 convalescent plasma and has issued a call to action for people who have recovered from the virus to become convalescent plasma donors.

People who have recovered from the coronavirus have developed antibodies to the virus that remain in the plasma portion of their blood. By transfusing plasma from a person who has recovered from COVID-19 into a patient still fighting the virus, it can boost their immune system and potentially help them recover.

“We are using convalescent plasma earlier in treatment in an effort to prevent progression of the infection,” said Richard Levine, M.D., infectious disease physician with Doctors Hospital, a part of Baptist Health South Florida. “That’s why it’s crucial that people who have recovered from the virus become convalescent plasma donors. We are grateful to the Miami Dolphins and OneBlood organizations for their dedication in helping the communities we serve.”

In addition to the convalescent plasma donations, many of the Dolphins staff and players also donated blood.

“The Dolphins have a long-standing relationship with OneBlood and realize that the only way to ensure a ready blood supply is to make blood donation a habit," said Jason Jenkins, senior vice president of communications and community affairs. "It’s an easy way to make a tremendous impact on the community.”

People who have recovered from the coronavirus are urged to visit www.oneblood.org to register to become a convalescent plasma donor. Appointments are required.

