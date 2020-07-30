AllDolphins
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Dolphins Players Donate Plasma to Help Patients Fighting COVID-19

Alain Poupart

Rookie seventh-round pick Malcolm Perry and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel led a group of Dolphins players who, having recovered from COVID-19, donated convalescent plasma to help patients still fighting the virus.

Perry was wearing a Navy T-shirt in a video sent out by the Dolphins showing him aboard OneBlood’s Big Red Bus.

Malcolm Perry
Photo-Miami Dolphins

“I was surprised initially but was happy because I was presented with the opportunity to give back and donate plasma and help people in need,” Perry said. “Being able to give back to people who weren’t fortunate enough to react the same way you did to the virus and give back to the community was important.”

RELATED: Perry Left His Mark at Navy

OneBlood is the nonprofit blood center serving Florida, and much of the southeastern United States is experiencing more than a 500 percent increase in hospital orders for COVID-19 convalescent plasma and has issued a call to action for people who have recovered from the virus to become convalescent plasma donors.

People who have recovered from the coronavirus have developed antibodies to the virus that remain in the plasma portion of their blood. By transfusing plasma from a person who has recovered from COVID-19 into a patient still fighting the virus, it can boost their immune system and potentially help them recover.

Andrew Van Ginkel
Photo-Miami Dolphins

“We are using convalescent plasma earlier in treatment in an effort to prevent progression of the infection,” said Richard Levine, M.D., infectious disease physician with Doctors Hospital, a part of Baptist Health South Florida. “That’s why it’s crucial that people who have recovered from the virus become convalescent plasma donors. We are grateful to the Miami Dolphins and OneBlood organizations for their dedication in helping the communities we serve.”

In addition to the convalescent plasma donations, many of the Dolphins staff and players also donated blood.

Brandon Shore
Photo-Miami Dolphins

“The Dolphins have a long-standing relationship with OneBlood and realize that the only way to ensure a ready blood supply is to make blood donation a habit," said Jason Jenkins, senior vice president of communications and community affairs. "It’s an easy way to make a tremendous impact on the community.”

People who have recovered from the coronavirus are urged to visit www.oneblood.org to register to become a convalescent plasma donor. Appointments are required.

In addition to meeting all FDA donor eligibility to be a blood donor, COVID-19 convalescent plasma donors must have complete resolution of symptoms at least 14 days prior to donation and provide one of the following:

  • Provide prior diagnosis of COVID-19 documented by a laboratory test or a letter from a hospital confirming a COVID-19 diagnosis
  • OR, provide a positive serological test for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Number 45 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 45 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

The SI AllDolphins Pre-Camp AFC Power Rankings

The Miami Dolphins have a lot more talent on their roster after a busy offseason, but they still have work to do to catch up with the elite teams in their conference

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

The NFL Network Top 100 Tough on Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins not only got shut out of the NFL Network Top 100, but they saw four recent former players make the list

Alain Poupart

Breaking Down the Dolphins Roster Moves

Keeping up with all the roster moves involving the Miami Dolphins

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Dealing with Unusual Training Camp

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has to juggle trying to get his team ready for the 2020 season while at the same time trying to ensure the players' safety

Alain Poupart

Tua Ready and Will Compete for Starting Job

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said rookie Tua Tagovailoa will be ready when practices start and will have a chance to become the starting quarterback right away

Alain Poupart

Number 46 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 46 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Place Howard on PUP

The Miami Dolphins have placed 2018 Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard on PUP as he comes back from knee problems

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Dolphins and the NFL: The Jamal Adams Reaction

The Miami Dolphins were affected in a small way by the trade of Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks, though not nearly as much as other teams around the NFL

Alain Poupart

The Lowdown on New Dolphins CB Javaris Davis

A scouting report on cornerback Javaris Davis, who joined the Miami Dolphins a decade after his cousin was a first-round pick for the team

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart