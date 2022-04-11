Ranking the Dolphins Positional Offseason Upgrades

The Miami Dolphins clearly have upgraded their roster since the start of March, but what position has gotten the biggest boost, the smallest boost, and everything in between?

It's pretty clear the Miami Dolphins have made significant improvements to their roster this offseason after they complemented a slew of re-signings and free agent acquisitions with the headline-grabbing moves that brought Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead to South Florida.

But where did the Dolphins improve their roster the most?

Let's examine the moves at each position (and remember that players who currently are free agents after playing with the Dolphins in 2021 fall in the "lost" category) before we rank the upgrades by position from 1-8.

QUARTERBACK

Gained: Teddy Bridgewater, Chris Streveler

Lost: Jacoby Brissett

Re-signed: None

Analysis: While Streveler showed intriguing dual-threat ability in the Canadian Football League, this clearly comes down to Bridgewater vs. Brissett. And considering Bridgewater has a 90.7 career passer rating compared to Brissett's 83.0, this obviously is a pretty solid upgrade.

RUNNING BACK

Gained: Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds, FB Alec Ingold, FB John Lovett

Lost: Duke Johnson, Malcolm Brown, Phillip Lindsay, Patrick Laird

Re-signed: Salvon Ahmed

Analysis: The Dolphins certainly remade this room, letting go of three veterans they brought in last year on one-year contracts. The addition of Ingold is significant because the Dolphins didn't have a pure fullback on the roster last year. This would be a clear and significant upgrade if not for the legitimate concerns about Mostert's durability considering he's ended three of the past four seasons on IR, including 2021 when he played only one game before being sidelined by a knee injury.

WIDE RECEIVER

Gained: Tyreek Hill, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Trent Sherfield, River Cracraft, DeVonte Dedmon

Tyreek Hill Hal Habib - Palm Beach Post/USA Today Network

Cedrick Wilson Jr. Jeremy Reper - USA Today Sports

Trent Sherfield Kyle Terada - USA Today Sports

Lost: DeVante Parker, Will Fuller V, Albert Wilson, Allen Hurns, Isaiah Ford, Mack Hollins

Re-signed: Preston Williams

Analysis: Now we start talking about massive changes, and adding Hill to the offense was about as big as it got for the Dolphins. In terms of name recognition, the Dolphins certainly lost more in volume than they gained, but nobody on either list is anywhere near as impactful as Hill. The group of departed players formed the nucleus (along with returner Jaylen Waddle) of what was supposed to be a big-time wide receiver corps last year but failed to perform for various reasons. Along with Hill, fellow newcomer Wilson is clearly a player on the rise. Hill alone makes this an upgrade, but there's also a lot of talent that left.

TIGHT END

Gained: None

Lost: None

Re-signed: Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe

Analysis: The Dolphins maintained the status quo after re-signing Gesicki and Smythe, so there's not a whole lot to discuss here other than to point out just how rare it is for any position group to be the same in mid-April as it was at the end of the previous season.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Gained: T Terron Armstead, G Connor Williams

Lost: G/T Jesse Davis, C Greg Mancz

Re-signed: None

Analysis: As we suspected all along, the Dolphins didn't make wholesale changes on the offensive line, but what they did was significant. Because of his ability, experience and leadership qualities, we ranked signing Armstead as the Dolphins' best offseason move, so his acquisition alone is huge for the offensive line. Though he had penalty issues in 2021, Williams also figures to help upgrade the line.

Terron Armstead

Connor Williams Jeffrey Becker - USA Today Sports

Jesse Davis Winslow Townson-USA Today Sports

DEFENSIVE LINE

Gained: Daeshon Hall

Lost: None

Re-signed: Emmanuel Ogbah, John Jenkins

Analysis: We ranked retaining Ogbah as the top priority for the Dolphins heading into free agency, so being able to get that done was big. Hall is a young prospect who frankly will have a battle on his hands just to make the 53-man roster.

LINEBACKER

Gained: None

Lost: Vince Biegel

Re-signed: Sam Eguavoen, Elandon Roberts, Brennan Scarlett, Duke Riley

Analysis: As rare as it is to see the Dolphins with the same five tight ends three-plus months after the end of the season, it's just as unique to have them — any team really — re-sign four free agents at the same position. But this was all done in the name of keeping the defense as intact as possible, which is why we mentioned that we wouldn't be surprised to see Biegel brought back as well.

DEFENSIVE BACK

Gained: Keion Crossen

Lost: Jason McCourty, Justin Coleman, Jamal Perry

Re-signed: Nik Needham, Elijah Campbell, Sheldrick Redwine

Analysis: Two significant moves that don't show up on this transactions rundown involved Xavien Howard's contract extension and Byron Jones' contract restructure. On this list, the move significant move was re-signing Needham, which became a formality once the Dolphins made the smart decision to extend a second-round qualifying offer to him as a restricted free agent. This, however, looks like one of the only positions on the roster that's taken a downgrade because Coleman played very well last year as the fourth cornerback.

RANKING THE DOLPHINS OFFSEASON POSITION UPGRADES

1. Offensive line ... because of Terron Armstead

2. Wide receiver ... because Tyreek Hill is a difference-maker

3. Quarterback ... because Teddy Bridgewater > Jacoby Brissett

4. Running back ... because of Edmonds and Mostert's big-play ability and because the Dolphins have a fullback again

T-5. Defensive line ... because it's the same group after Ogbah and Jenkins were re-signed

T-5. Tight end ... because it's the same group after Gesicki and Smythe were re-signed

7. Linebacker ... because it's the same group minus only Vince Biegel (and who's to say he won't eventually re-sign?)

8. Defensive back ... because of the loss of Justin Coleman