Potential Dolphins Draft Target: Edge DeAngelo Malone

Breaking down 2022 NFL draft prospects who could be of interest to the Miami Dolphins in the third or fourth round

The 2022 NFL draft isn't going to be as eventful as usual for the Miami Dolphins as the result of not having a first- or second-round pick.

That's a reasonable price to pay, however, to be able to land dynamic playmaker Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs.

As things stand right now, the Dolphins won't make their first selection until the latter stages of the third round, the 102nd pick overall, and will pick again in the fourth round before then having to wait until the seventh round.

In the days leading up to the draft, we'll continue profiling prospects who the Dolphins might consider either in the third or fourth round.

Draft Profile: DeAngelo Malone, edge, Western Kentucky

DeAngelo Malone’s background

Malone was a fixture on the Hilltoppers defense for five seasons before declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s played in 62 games with 53 starts, including 39 straight over the last three seasons.

He was named the 2021 Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year and to the 2021 All-Conference USA first team after finishing the season with 88 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, and eight sacks. He finished his career with 60 tackles for loss, 34 sacks, eight passes defended, nine forced fumbles, and two blocked field goals.

The fifth-year senior is listed at 6-3, 243 pounds with 33⅛-inch arms, 9⅞-inch hands, and a 6-foot, 8-inch wingspan. Malone only competed in the bench press at the combine and put up 23 reps.

DeAngelo Malone scouting report

Pass Rush Ability: Malone is a two-point, standup speed rusher off the edge. He’s got a lean frame and legitimate explosiveness off the snap, allowing him to win with speed and bend pretty consistently. He’s got admirable length but lacks the power to make use of it when bull-rushing opposing offensive lineman.

Run Defense: Malone struggles in this area a good bit. His natural frame doesn’t lend itself well to setting edges consistently, and he lacks the functional strength to get offensive linemen off his chest. He’s capable of slipping through gaps to make tackles for loss thanks to his first step.

Athletic Ability: A lot of Malone’s appeal comes from his natural athletic ability. He’s a smooth mover in the open field, explosive in tight spaces, and doesn’t have any flexibility limitations. This allows him to consistently win as an outside arc rusher and drop into zone coverage effectively.

Versatility: Malone has the skills to be a versatile player at the next level, but he’s still a little bit of a project in that area. He’s probably best as a standup rusher in a 3-4. He’ll need to get even more comfortable in coverage and add some functional strength to his game in order to reach his lofty ceiling.

Round Grade: 4th

Projected Role: Developmental 3-4 outside linebacker

How He Fits with the Dolphins

Malone’s fit with the Dolphins is very much a projection, but that is what happens when your first pick is outside the top 100. He’d very much be operating in the role currently occupied by Andrew Van Ginkel.

That role requires a player who not only plays with great effort but is also capable of rushing the passer and dropping into coverage interchangeably. That’s exactly what Malone’s ceiling is, and the Dolphins have had success with players of his prototype before.

He’ll need to get more comfortable in coverage and add some functional strength to better hold up in the running game, but he’d be an absolute terror coming around the corner on third-and-long situations thanks to his burst, length and bend.

Making the case for DeAngelo Malone

The best argument for drafting Malone is his upside will give Miami a chance to get a steal with their 102nd or 125th pick. Malone probably would spend most of the 2022 season on the bench, but pass rushers with his level of production and athletic profile aren’t abundant.

The Dolphins have an opportunity to swing for the fences with their first two picks, and Malone is probably one of the bigger swings they could take. If they miss, it’s not really the end of the world.

Also, playing in an AFC with so many elite quarterbacks means the Dolphins can never have enough pass rushers flying around the edge. Malone’s body type and skill set would allow Miami to move him around the defense and further disguise their complicated blitz packages.

Sometimes the best strategy is just to draft good football players and worry about scheme fit later. Malone’s profile makes him a worthy risk for a team that doesn’t have immense pressure to hit on its picks.