Breaking Down the Dolphins Practice Squad and Rules

The Miami Dolphins officially finalized their practice squad Tuesday morning when they announced the signing of five players along with the departure of another.

Joining the practice squad are DT Josiah Bronson, DE Big Kat Bryant, DT Christoper Hinton, T Kion Smith and CB Chris Steele, while DT Niles Scott was released.

Of the five newcomers, Smith was the only one who was with the team in training camp. Bryant, Hinton and Steelers all are rookies, and Bronson is the only with NFL game experience (six games with the Saints and one with the Browns in 2021).

The other 11 players are the practice squad are CB Kalon Barnes, T Larnel Coleman, WR River Cracraft, OL James Empey, LB Cameron Goode, LB Porter Gustin, S Verone McKinley III, WR Braylon Sanders, DL Ben Stille, WR Freddie Swain and RB Za'Quandre White.

Cracraft, Gustin and Swain are the only ones other than Bronson with NFL regular season experience.

THE 2022 PRACTICE SQUAD RULES

One change in the practice squad rules this year stipulates that a practice squad player can be elevated for a maximum of three regular season games in the same year and any number of postseason games without taking up a spot on the 53-man active roster. Last year the max was two regular season games.

As in recent years, teams will be able to protect up for four players each week to prevent them from being signed by another team, with those notifications usually coming on Tuesday afternoons.

Teams can have up to six veterans with more than two accrued seasons on their practice squad; the Dolphins have three (Swain, Gustin, Cracraft).