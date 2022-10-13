Dolphins QB Draft Picks and Their First Start

When rookie Skylar Thompson starts for the Miami Dolphins against the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium, he'll join an interesting club in franchise history.

Thompson will become the 10th Miami Dolphins draft pick to start at quarterback for the team, and the seventh to do so in his rookie season.

Thompson, who made his NFL debut in the 40-17 loss against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium last Sunday, will get the start with both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater in the concussion protocol.

If we're looking for parallels, Thompson's situation most resembles that of Hall of Famer Bob Griese, whose NFL debut came early in a 1967 Week 3 game against Denver after starter John Stofa was injured. Griese made his first NFL start the following week against the powerhouse Kansas City Chiefs.

There are three Dolphins draft picks whose first start for the team came in their first NFL appearance — Ryan Tannehill in 2012, John Beck in 2007 and David Woodley in 1980.

Ironically — and we caution Dolphins fans about going crazy here — Thompson's first NFL start will come in Week 2 just like one other Dolphins draft pick: Dan Marino.

Before we look back at the first Dolphins start of quarterbacks drafted by the team, here's the list of those who never did start a game for Miami: Brandon Doughty (2016), Pat White (2009), Josh Heupel (2001), John Dutton (1998), Mark Barsotti (1992), Kerwin Bell (1988), Jim Karsatos (1987), Jeff Wickersham (1986), Dean May (1984), Brad Wright (1981), Larry Fortner (1979), Guy Benjamin (1978), Bill Kenney (1978), Jeff Grantz (1976), John Graham (1975), Gary Valbuena (1974), Craig Curry (1972), and Kim Hammond (1968).

Note that we did not include Jim Jensen, who was a QB at Boston University but a utility player for the Dolphins, or Rick Norton, who actually was an AFL draft pick in 1966.

DOLPHINS QB DRAFT PICKS IN THEIR FIRST START FOR MIAMI

Tua Tagovailoa, 2020 draft, 1st round — Week 8 of the 2020 season (after making his first appearance in Week 6), vs. L.A. Rams, 12-of-22 for 93 yards with 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions and an 80.3 passer rating in a 28-17 victory.

Ryan Tannehill, 2012 draft, 1st round — Week 1 of 2012, at Houston, 20-of-36 for 219 yards with 0 touchdowns, 3 interceptions and a 39.0 passer rating in a 30-10 loss.

Chad Henne, 2008 draft, 2nd round — Week 4 of 2009 (one appearance in 2008), vs. Buffalo, 14-of-22 for 115 yards with 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions and a 92.0 passer rating in a 38-10 victory.

John Beck, 2007 draft, 2nd round — Week 11 of 2007 (first appearance), at Philadelphia, 9-of-22 for 109 yards with 0 touchdowns, 0 interceptions and a 56.8 passer rating in a 17-7 loss.

Scott Mitchell, 1990 draft, 4th round — Week 8 of 1993 (first appearance in 1992), vs. Indianapolis, 12-of-19, 190 yards, 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions and a 113.9 passer rating in a 41-27 victory.

Dan Marino, 1983 draft, 1st round — Week 6 of 1983 (first appearance in Week 3), vs. Buffalo, 19-of-29 for 322 yards with 3 touchdowns, 2 interceptions and an 108.7 passer rating in a 38-35 overtime loss.

David Woodley, 1980 draft, 8th round — Week 4 of 1980 (first appearance), vs. New Orleans, 4-of-15 for 61 yards, with 0 touchdowns, 3 interceptions and a 4.4 passer rating in a 21-16 victory.

Don Strock, 1974 draft, 4th round — Week 12 in 1975 (one appearance in 1974), vs. Buffalo, 12-of-15 for 95 yards, 2 touchdown, 0 interceptions and a 133.7 passer rating in a 31-21 victory.

Bob Griese, 1967 draft, 1st round — Week 4 of 1967 (first appearance, Week 3), vs. Kansas City, 11-of-22 for 101 yards, 0 touchdowns, 2 interceptions and a 25.0 passer rating in a 24-0 loss.