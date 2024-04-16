Tua Becomes "Dreammate" for Younger Brother

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and his brother Taulia are part of a marketing campaign heading into the 2024 NFL draft

Tua Tagovailoa is hoping to see his brother Taulia follow him into the NFL, and the Miami Dolphins quarterback has been more than an inspiration, he has been a "dreammate."

That's the theme of a promotional campaign from Rocket Mortgage ahead of the 2024 draft, which kicks a week from Thursday, and features the Tagovailoa brothers.

The Tagovailoa story is told in a 30-second clip that ends with the narration, "Behind every dream, there's a dreammate who helped make it possible."

The campaign by Rocket Mortgage, the official mortgage partner of the 2024 NFL draft, will feature various celebrities.

Early in the Tagovailoa brothers clip, Taulia tells Tua, "Just watching the way you carry the name, you paved the way for me."

Among the other celebrities featured in the ad campaign will be Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with his sisters and mother, and sportscasters Joy Taylor (sister of Dolphins legend Jason Taylor) and Taylor Rooks, who recently teamed up to start a podcast called "Two Personal."

“As someone who used to sleep with a football under my arm as a kid, I have always dreamed of making a career out of this sport,” Tua said in the press release announcing the campaign. “My wildest dreams have come true thanks to the unwavering support and inspiration of my biggest supporter and ‘Dreammate’ – my little brother Taulia. His encouragement and belief in me fueled my determination to fearlessly chase my passion. I hope to be the same inspiration for him as he enters the next chapter in his football career.”

TAULIA TAGOVAILOA, THE DOLPHINS AND THE DRAFT

The Tagovailoa brothers have had a different path to the NFL, even though they were teammates at the University of Alabama at one time.

Whereas Tua always was regarded as a high-end prospect, Taulia is viewed as a late-round prospect, if now a priority free agent, despite two successful seasons at Maryland after he transferred.

If he does end up going the undrafted free agent route, it certainly would be a possibility that the Dolphins would consider signing him so they have four quarterbacks in training camp — that's the usual number for NFL teams — and to evaluate his potential as a developmental player.

However it shakes out, we can be pretty sure that Tua will be there every step of the way to support his brother — like any good "dreammate" would.