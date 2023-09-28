The awards keep rolling for Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.

A day after running back De'Von Achane joined Tua as an AFC Offensive Player of the Week winner this season, Tua was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for his performance in September.

As with the previous two awards, this one was obvious.

In leading the Dolphins to a 3-0 record, the only perfect mark in the AFC, Tagovailoa completed 71.3 percent of his passes for 1,024 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions for a NFL-best 121.9 passer rating.

Tua is the first Dolphins player to be named AFC Offensive Player of the Month in almost 30 years — Scott Mitchell was honored in October 1993 after he replaced the injured Dan Marino.

For those wondering, running back Jay Ajayi was bypassed for the award in October. 2016 despite having two 200-yard rushing games in the month. The award instead went to Tom Brady.

TUA AND THE NFL MVP ODDS

After his stellar performance in the 50-point blowout win against Denver, Tua not only remained the betting favorite to win NFL MVP honors, his odds got shorter (better).

Per BetOnline.ag, Tagovailoa went from 6/1 to win the award to 13/4, with Patrick Mahomes staying a close second at 4/1 (up from 13/2).

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is the only non-quarterback among the top 10 favorite, per BetOnline, at 20/1, up from 25/1 and 150/1 at the start of the regular season.

The rest of the top 10 consists of Josh Allen (9/1), Jalen Hurts (11/1), Brock Purdy (12/1), Justin Herbert (14/1), Lamar Jackson (14/1), Dak Prescott (25/1) and Joe Burrow (25/1).

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Check out our daily podcast (All Dolphins Podcast) on YouTube and also available wherever you get your audio podcasts under Miami Dolphins Insider on the Fans First Sports Network. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.