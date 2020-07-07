With the start of training camp on the horizon, let's break down the quarterback position by examining the 2019 performance, the offseason changes on the roster and what to expect this summer.

PLAYERS AT POSITION ON THE ROSTER: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Rosen, Tua Tagovailoa, Jake Rudock

2020 TRANSACTIONS: Signed Rudock (Jan. 6) ... selected Tagovailoa in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft

KEY 2019 STATS: Fitzpatrick 311-of-502 (62.0 percent) for 3,529 yards with 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and an 85.5 passer rating

2019 RECAP: There was an expectation after the acquisition of former first-round pick Josh Rosen in a trade with Arizona that it would be Rosen who would lead the offense, but instead 2019 was the Fitzpatrick show. Not only did Fitzpatrick win the starting job to open the season, he flourished once he was reinserted in the second half of the early-October game against the Washington Redskins. Fitzpatrick performed well enough that he earned team MVP honors and helped the Dolphins to their 5-4 finish. Rosen, meanwhile, had a very disappointing year because he not only failed to beat out Fitzpatrick in camp but then he failed to take advantage of the opportunity when the Dolphins switched to him for Week 3. In all fairness to Rosen, they weren't the best of circumstances for any quarterback because of the talent deficiencies on offense and the presence of a first-time offensive coordinator.

THE TOP SUMMER STORYLINE: This should be obvious, but in case it isn't, this will be all about Tua, his physical condition after the 2019 November hip injury and how well he functions in Chan Gailey's offense. Everything else will be secondary because Tua is the future in Miami, and the biggest topic at quarterback in the summer will be whether he can progress quickly enough in all aspect to earn the starting job. As a secondary note, it will be interesting to see what kind of progress Rosen has made since the middle of last season because reporters haven't seen him in a game or practice since that Washington game last October.

PROJECTED OPENING-DAY STARTER: Fitzpatrick. Yes, it's tempting to go with Tua here, but there are too many variables involved and Fitzpatrick performed well enough last season that there's no reason to go away from him unless everything is right for the first-round pick from Alabama.