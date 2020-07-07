AllDolphins
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Dolphins Position Preview: Quarterbacks

Alain Poupart

With the start of training camp on the horizon, let's break down the quarterback position by examining the 2019 performance, the offseason changes on the roster and what to expect this summer.

PLAYERS AT POSITION ON THE ROSTER: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Rosen, Tua Tagovailoa, Jake Rudock

2020 TRANSACTIONS: Signed Rudock (Jan. 6) ... selected Tagovailoa in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft

KEY 2019 STATS: Fitzpatrick 311-of-502 (62.0 percent) for 3,529 yards with 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and an 85.5 passer rating

2019 RECAP: There was an expectation after the acquisition of former first-round pick Josh Rosen in a trade with Arizona that it would be Rosen who would lead the offense, but instead 2019 was the Fitzpatrick show. Not only did Fitzpatrick win the starting job to open the season, he flourished once he was reinserted in the second half of the early-October game against the Washington Redskins. Fitzpatrick performed well enough that he earned team MVP honors and helped the Dolphins to their 5-4 finish. Rosen, meanwhile, had a very disappointing year because he not only failed to beat out Fitzpatrick in camp but then he failed to take advantage of the opportunity when the Dolphins switched to him for Week 3. In all fairness to Rosen, they weren't the best of circumstances for any quarterback because of the talent deficiencies on offense and the presence of a first-time offensive coordinator.

THE TOP SUMMER STORYLINE: This should be obvious, but in case it isn't, this will be all about Tua, his physical condition after the 2019 November hip injury and how well he functions in Chan Gailey's offense. Everything else will be secondary because Tua is the future in Miami, and the biggest topic at quarterback in the summer will be whether he can progress quickly enough in all aspect to earn the starting job. As a secondary note, it will be interesting to see what kind of progress Rosen has made since the middle of last season because reporters haven't seen him in a game or practice since that Washington game last October.

PROJECTED OPENING-DAY STARTER: Fitzpatrick. Yes, it's tempting to go with Tua here, but there are too many variables involved and Fitzpatrick performed well enough last season that there's no reason to go away from him unless everything is right for the first-round pick from Alabama.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Number 68 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 68 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Number 69 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 69 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

by

Toddler13

Dolphins 2020 Opponent Breakdown — Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders

The Miami Dolphins will make their first visit to play in Las Vegas in Week 16, though the exact date of the game won't be determined for a while

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Assessing the Dolphins Salary Cap

The Miami Dolphins are spending more in 2020 on their cornerbacks than any team in the NFL, while they're last at one position on offense

Alain Poupart

by

marino13

Dolphins 2020 Opponent Breakdown — Week 15: New England Patriots

The Miami Dolphins' home finale will match them against Cam Newton and the New England Patriots

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Number 70 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 70 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Should the Dolphins Make a Move for Njoku?

With reports that Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has requested a trade, the Miami Dolphins would be wise to investigate the possibility of bringing in the former University of Miami star.

Alain Poupart

by

marino13

Number 71 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 71 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Dolphins Player Profile: CB Xavien Howard

Xavien Howard became one of the top cornerbacks in the league in 2018 and it's critical for the Miami Dolphins that he return to that form in 2020

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

A Big Catch for Gesicki

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki shares a huge moment in his life on Instagram

Alain Poupart