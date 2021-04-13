Tua and the 2021 MVP Odds

We're still a bit more than two weeks from the start of the 2021 NFL Draft, but it's never too early to look ahead at the next season and who could end up being the MVP.

Well, maybe it is, but that hasn't stopped the good folks at BetOnline (@betonline.ag) from putting out odds on who will win the award for the 2021 NFL season.

A total of 46 players were given odds, and one of them was Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who came in at 66/1.

That put him in a tie for 23rd-best odds along with Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and presumptive 2021 first overall pick Trevor Lawrence, soon to be with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

What is noteworthy about Tagovailoa's placement is that he was given longer odds than either of the other two quarterbacks who were among the top six picks in 2020, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert.

Herbert was tied for ninth-best odds at 22/1, while Burrow was a little behind at 33/1.

It's also very interesting to note that Deshaun Watson, like Herbert, was given 22/1 odds considering his uncertain status in light of all the sexual assault complaints that have been filed against him.

Also listed with better odds than Tagovailoa is his former Alabama teammate Jalen Hurts, who's at 40/1, tied with Matt Ryan, Derek Carr and Titans running back Derrick Henry, the non-quarterback with the best odds.

Among others listed at 33/1 is former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who's now of course with Tennessee. Ryan Fitzpatrick was listed at 100/1 as he prepares for his first season with the Washington Football Team.

The list of 46 players features 37 quarterbacks, including the five prospects expected to be selected in the first round in two-plus weeks: Lawrence, Zach Wilson (80/1), Justin Fields (150/1), Mac Jones (150/1) and Trey Lance (150/1).

The list also includes four wide receivers, four running backs and one tight end, Travis Kelce of the Chiefs.