Tua Downgraded to Doubtful

There was a development involving quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday, and it wasn't good news for the Miami Dolphins rookie first-round pick.

The Dolphins updated their officially injury report for their game against the New York Jets on Sunday and changed Tagovailoa's game status from questionable to doubtful.

In a related move, the Dolphins elevated quarterback Reid Sinnett from the practice squad. Sinnett is a rookie free agent from the University of San Diego.

Tagovailoa is dealing with a thumb injury he sustained in practice Wednesday.

Tagovailoa was listed as limited in practice all week and Flores said after practice Friday, "We're going to watch the film and see what it looks like. and we'll make a decision."

If Tagovailoa does not play, then veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick would make his seventh start of the season.

Fitzpatrick, who was replaced by Tagovailoa during the bye week, took over at quarterback with 10:44 left in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins' 20-13 loss against the Denver Broncos last Sunday.

Fitzpatrick completed 12 of 18 passes for 117 yards with no touchdowns and one interceptions. Tagovailoa was 11-for-20 for 83 yards with one touchdown and no picks.

“Anytime there’s anything you’ve got to make a declaration (on the injury report)," Flores said. "We have to watch the film and see what it looks like, but we just figured questionable was the best declaration for him.

"I know he's a tough, tough kid. He wants to play. And we'll see how this goes."