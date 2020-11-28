SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Tua Downgraded to Doubtful

Alain Poupart

There was a development involving quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday, and it wasn't good news for the Miami Dolphins rookie first-round pick.

The Dolphins updated their officially injury report for their game against the New York Jets on Sunday and changed Tagovailoa's game status from questionable to doubtful.

In a related move, the Dolphins elevated quarterback Reid Sinnett from the practice squad. Sinnett is a rookie free agent from the University of San Diego.

Tagovailoa is dealing with a thumb injury he sustained in practice Wednesday.

Tagovailoa was listed as limited in practice all week and Flores said after practice Friday, "We're going to watch the film and see what it looks like. and we'll make a decision."

If Tagovailoa does not play, then veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick would make his seventh start of the season.

Fitzpatrick, who was replaced by Tagovailoa during the bye week, took over at quarterback with 10:44 left in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins' 20-13 loss against the Denver Broncos last Sunday.

Fitzpatrick completed 12 of 18 passes for 117 yards with no touchdowns and one interceptions. Tagovailoa was 11-for-20 for 83 yards with one touchdown and no picks.

“Anytime there’s anything you’ve got to make a declaration (on the injury report)," Flores said. "We have to watch the film and see what it looks like, but we just figured questionable was the best declaration for him.

"I know he's a tough, tough kid. He wants to play. And we'll see how this goes."

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dolphins Look to Break Nasty Streak

The Miami Dolphins have not had much success on the road against teams with losing records in recent years

Alain Poupart

Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Jets Rematch

Breaking down the Dolphins-Jets matchup with TV info, series record and SI team publisher predictions

Alain Poupart

The Final Dolphins-Jets Week 12 Injury Report And What It Means

There are some key unknowns for the Miami Dolphins heading into their game against the New York Jets

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Schedule Update Coming Soon

The Miami Dolphins should find out the status of their Week 16 game against the Las Vegas Raiders

Alain Poupart

Wilkins Back With Same Energy, a New Outlook and New Hobbies

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins will be back in the lineup against the New York Jets after missing two games

Alain Poupart

Tua Questionable for Jets game

The Miami Dolphins might be without rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when they face the New York Jets on Sunday

Alain Poupart

OTD in Dolphins History: Another Marino Milestone

Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino became the all-time leader in touchdown passes Nov. 26, 1995

Alain Poupart

NFL Week 12 Viewer's Guide: Top Matchups Plus SI Team Pub Predictions

The Miami Dolphins face the New York Jets as part of a Week 12 slate where the AFC dominates the best matchups

Alain Poupart

Tua Limited Again in Practice

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with a thumb injury

Alain Poupart

What the Dolphins (And Their Fans) Should Be Thankful For

The Miami Dolphins should be very thankful for how far they've come in just one year, among other things

Alain Poupart