SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Tua Forever Grateful to Dolphins

Alain Poupart

Approaching the one-year anniversary of the hip injury that almost ended his football career, Tua Tagovailoa is feeling blessed to still be able to play quarterback at a high level.

He also continues to be grateful to the Miami Dolphins for selecting him with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft when there were still questions as to whether he could make it back from the injury.

That's what was going through his mind after his brilliant performance in the Dolphins' 34-31 victory against the Arizona Cardinals when he ran off the field with a game ball and proceeded to give to head coach Brian Flores.

The scene was captured by NFL Films, with Flores initially telling Tua the game ball belonged to him before the quarterback insisted on Flores taking it.

Tagovailoa explained Wednesday what was going through his mind.

“Yeah, well, I saw Flo and Flo was waving and I had a game ball," Tagovailoa said. "When I went up to him, it was just one of those like … for me, it was like, 'Thank you for taking the shot on me.' Because a year ago, who would have known. ... The Miami Dolphins decided to take a chance on me. So … that was awesome.”

Next Monday, the day after the Dolphins face the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium, will mark the one-year anniversary of the hip injury Tagovailoa sustained against Mississippi State that ended his brilliant career at the University of Alabama.

Tagovailoa certainly looked like his old college self against Arizona last Sunday when he not only passed for 248 yards but scrambled seven times for 35 yards, including a nifty 19-yard run where he juked past Cardinals safety Budda Baker.

But Tagovailoa said Wednesday he doesn't feel as though he's back to normal and doesn't know whether that ever will happen.

“Oh man, I don’t know if I’ll ever be my old self because when something traumatic like that happens, it’s just a continuous process, I think for me," Tua said. "(I'm) just continuing to focus on what I need to do to continue to strengthen the muscles around my hip and so forth and just continue to stay on rehab.

"It’s been a journey. It’s just been a journey. Just looking back at that whole process literally, almost a year (ago), we’re making the decision to decide if I was going to play again or not. I’m just blessed to be here.”

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dolphins Getting a Lot of Love ... Not That They're Listening

The Miami Dolphins are starting to draw a lot of attention around the country but are doing their best to eliminate outside noise

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Putting Williams on IR

The Miami Dolphins will place an offensive starter on injured reserve for a second consecutive week

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Trending Up, Trending Down After Week 9

After the eighth game of the 2020 season, we take stock of which Miami Dolphins players are moving in the right direction and who's going the opposite way

Alain Poupart

Tua Among Nominees for NFL Award

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is among the nominees for the NFL Pepsi Rookie of the Week award

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins Midseason Awards

The Miami Dolphins reached the halfway mark of the 2020 season with their 34-31 victory against the Arizona Cardinals, so it's time to recognize the best players and play of the first half of the schedule

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Make Big Commitment in Fight Against Cancer

The Miami Dolphins made a $75 million commitment Tuesday to help fight cancer

Alain Poupart

Gailey: Like the Tua at Bama

Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey was impressed with rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's performance at Arizona

Alain Poupart

Final NFL Week 9 Observations ... With Miami Dolphins Angles

The Miami Dolphins victory at Arizona was just one of the Week 9 games that featured thrilling finishes

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins Week 9 Report Card

Breaking down how each position group performed for the Miami Dolphins during their 34-31 victory against the Arizona Cardinals

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Schedule and Playoff Talk

The Miami Dolphins could benefit from a proposed rule change and also could see the regular season schedule modified

Alain Poupart