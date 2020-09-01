SI.com
Tua Injury Still a Factor

Alain Poupart

Rookie Tua Tagovailoa's recovery from the hip injury that cut short his brilliant career at the University of Alabama has been nothing short of remarkable, but that doesn't mean the injury is completely forgotten.

On the contrary, the injury could play a role in exactly when he gets into the lineup for the Miami Dolphins. A big role, according to head coach Brian Flores.

“That is definitely part of the conversation, for sure," Flores said Tuesday morning. "You know what, 10 months, it was a pretty serious injury. He looks good, though. You guys have seen him. He looks goods, he looks healthy, he’s moving around to his right, to his left. But, yes, that’s part of the conversation. Look, he’s a great kid. I care about him. I want what’s best for him.”

As Flores mentioned, Tagovailoa indeed looked very good from a physical standpoint through the practices open to the media. In fact, it's no stretch to suggest that it would have been easy to forget the fact he was injured at all last November.

Tagovailoa had some nice scrambles in practice and another during the scrimmage last Saturday.

Flores said Tuesday the competition for the starting quarterback position is ongoing, though it's really hard to envision either Tagovailoa or Josh Rosen supplanting 2019 starter Ryan Fitzpatrick.

But Flores' comments suggest that maybe Rosen makes more sense as the No. 2 quarterback at the start of the season to give Tagovailoa as much time away from the November injury as possible.

