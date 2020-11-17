SI.com
Tua Gets Strong Endorsement for Rookie Award

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa is among the five nominees for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for a second consecutive week, and he's got the vote of one of the other nominees.

That would be Cleveland Browns tackle Jedrick Wills, Tua's former teammate at the University of Alabama and a fellow first-round pick.

This was Wills' reaction to joining Tua as one of the nominees:

The other nominees for the award, voted on by fans with the winner revealed later in the week, are Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift.

Tagovailoa completed 15 of 25 passes for 169 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the 29-21 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Swift had 149 scrimmage yards (81 rushing, 68 receiving) and a touchdown in Detroit's 30-27 overtime victory against Washington; Higgins had seven catches for 115 yards and a score in a 36-10 loss against Pittsburgh; Jefferson had eight catches for 135 yards in a 17-13 victory against Chicago on Monday night; and Wills helped the Browns for an NFL-best 231 yards in their 10-7 victory against the Houston Texans.

If nothing else, the Dolphins ended the run of Rookie of the Week awards for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert when they held him to a season-low 187 yards. Herbert had won the award each of the past three weeks and six times this season since taking over as the Chargers starting QB in Week 2.

Wills' endorsement of Tua for the award is just another example of what his former Bama teammates and even fellow alum think of him.

There was another such example after the game against the Chargers on Sunday when offensive lineman Damion Square came prepared with a Tua jersey and asked him to sign it.

