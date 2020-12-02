Tua Feeling Good But Still a Question Mark

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa provided a positive report on his injured left thumb, but deferred questions about whether he'll be back in the starting lineup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

"I'm feeling good," Tagovailoa said after practice Wednesday. "I think that's a question for (head coach Brian Flores) and four our head trainer, but as a competitor you always want to go out there and you want to be able to play. But Flo and our medical staff, they have the best interest for us and they wouldn't put me out there if it would be kind of harmful for myself. Taking it one day at a time and trusting those guys."

Tagovailoa missed the game against the Jets because of a thumb injury he sustained in practice last week.

He was listed as questionable Friday before being downgraded the next day. Flores said after the game that Tagovailoa was "very close" to playing.

"I wanted to play," Tagovailoa said. "But that was for the best for me just looking for the longevity of everything, not put myself in danger and not put the team at risk as well with me suffering with my thumb."

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant provided a glowing report on how Tagovailoa looked at practice Wednesday.

"He looked great," Grant said. "He's going to continue to get better day by day. He looks exactly the same. He picked up where he left off."

In his last game, Tagovailoa was pulled early in the fourth quarter of a 20-13 loss against the Denver Broncos after completing 11 of 20 passes for 83 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.