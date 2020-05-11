AllDolphins
The very first question Tua Tagovailoa was asked during his media session at the 2020 scouting combine was about his main motivation for having made it to that point in football.

“I think the motivation for me getting this far is my family," Tua said. "That’s really all it’s been about for me throughout this process is being able to make my family proud but also to be able to change their lives.”

It clearly wasn't just talk. The Dolphins rookie quarterback marked Mother's Day with a big surprise for his mom: a brand new SUV.

Tagovailoa brought his mother, Diane, outside their house Sunday to show the black Cadillac Escalade with a large pink bow on the windshield.

"I know you wanted something where you would be able to carry everyone," Tua told his mother.

"This is mine?" Diane replied.

After answering yes, Tua pointed toward the car and told his mom, "So, go, you can try your new ride out."

The Dolphins made Tagovailoa the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23 and, though, Tua hasn't signed his rookie contract yet, he's in line to get a four-year contract worth $30.3 million with a $19.1 million signing bonus based on the rookie wage scale.

Tagovailoa already has signed several endorsement deals, including with adidas and Verizon.

Tua was flanked by his mother and father, Galu, are the family home in Hawaii when the Dolphins drafted him a little less than three weeks ago. Tua's entire family moved to Alabama to be with him after he joined the Crimson Tide.

