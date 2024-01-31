Ranking the 2024 Dolphins Free Agents ... And Their Likelihood of Returning

Draft season may be kicking into high gear with the Senior Bowl this week, but the first major item on the agenda for the Miami Dolphins in the offseason will be free agency.

And maybe even more specifically, the first major step will be deciding which of the team's free agents the team will work hard to bring back for the 2024 season and possibly beyond.

The Dolphins currently have 26 players scheduled to become unrestricted free agent with the start of the new league year March 13, plus two more slated to become restricted free agents.

Ahead of the free agency period, we rank the team's free agents by order of significance, along with an early outlook on the likelihood they'll be back next season. As is always the case with free agency, financial considerations will be a factor in many decisions.

Ranking the Pending Dolphins Unrestricted Free Agents

DT CHRISTIAN WILKINS — Wilkins played on his fifth-year option in 2023 after rejecting the team's contract offer on a long-term deal and he simply took his game to another level. Wilkins was his usual impressive self against the run, but he became a major factor as a pass rusher. Re-signing him will not be easy given the Dolphins' salary cap situation, though putting the franchise tag on him could be an option as well. Outlook: Return more likely than not

G ROBERT HUNT — Hunt was part of the Dolphins' massive 2020 draft class with 11 overall selections and five in the first two rounds, and it would be difficult to argue that he's been the most consistent of the bunch through his first four seasons. Hunt dealt with a hamstring injury down the stretch, but turned in solid work again. Outlook: Return likely



C CONNOR WILLIAMS — One could make an argument for Williams ahead of Hunt on this list, given his performance at what is a more important position on the offensive line. But we also have to factor to a certain degree the fact that Williams more than likely will be sidelined at the start of the 2024 season, something that could affect his market value if he hits free agency. Outlook: Return 50-50

LB ANDREW VAN GINKEL — After rejoining the Dolphins on a low-priced one-year deal, AVG turned in a really impressive 2023 season first as a swing linebacker and then as a starter on the edge after Jaelan Phillips was injured. Van Ginkel made his share of big plays for the defense, none bigger than his pick-six at Washington. He should be a lot more pricey this time around, but the Dolphins really need an edge defender with Phillips and Chubb likely to miss the start of the 2024 season. Outlook: Return 50-50

S DeSHON ELLIOTT — After signing as a free agent on a one-year deal, Elliott provided some physicality in the back end of the Dolphins defense, though his pass-coverage metrics weren't very good. Outlook: Return 50-50

T KENDALL LAMM — Lamm was in this same position last year after joining the Dolphins late in the 2022 season, re-signed with the team on a one-year deal and provided some quality work while Terron Armstead was missing games with injuries. Lamm figures to look around for a potential starting opportunity, but could be back if that doesn't materialize. Outlook: Return possible



DT RAEKWON DAVIS — Like Hunt, Davis was a member of the 2020 draft class, but his performance has been uneven. In 2023, he had the lowest snap count percentage of his career, with 45 percent of the defensive plays. If the Dolphins stay with the same model of using four linebackers (including edge players) and five DBs as their main alignment, there wouldn't be reason to give Davis a big contract in free agency. Outlook: Return less than 50-50



CB ELI APPLE — Apple took some criticism for his play more often than not in 2023, but the reality is he became a serviceable backup after being signed over the summer. Apple started four games last season an his passer rating when targeted, per Pro Football Reference, was a respectable 91.4. Outlook: Return 50-50

G ISAIAH WYNN — Wynn won the starting left guard position after signing a one-year deal late in the offseason and he was performing well before his season ended in late October against the Eagles. There's no reason for the Dolphins not to bring him back if the price is right. Outlook: Return likely

WR BRAXTON BERRIOS — Berrios didn't have much impact as a receiver after signing a one-year deal as a free agent, but he did a very solid job as a kick returner (though the long return was missing from his stat line). Outlook: Return 50-50

S BRANDON JONES — Jones had two challenges in 2023, the first coming back from a torn ACL and the second trying to fit into a scheme not necessarily well suited for his skill set. That said, Jones did a solid job when injuries forced him into the lineup. Outlook: Return 50-50

OLB MELVIN INGRAM — The veteran rejoined the Dolphins in December to help out for the stretch run, but his production was limited. More troubling is the fact he'll turn 35 in late April Outlook: Return not likely



DT DA'SHAWN HAND — A former Detroit Lions draft pick with an injury history, Hand joined the Dolphins in June but didn't get a ton of action on defense. His price tag should be very reasonable in free agency and might pave the way for his return. Outlook: 50-50



WR CEDRICK WILSON JR. — Wilson became a free agent this year after the Dolphins restructured his contract in 2023. After being an afterthought in his first season in Miami, Wilson turned in a solid performance as the clear No. 3 wide receiver. Outlook: Return not likely

CB JUSTIN BETHEL — Like a few teammates, Bethel was a free agent last offseason before he re-signed on a one-year deal. Bethel was a core special teams player again and had a role on defense early on during Jalen Ramsey's absence before that disappeared. Age (he'll turn 34 in July) again is a factor. Outlook: Return less than 50-50

OLB JUSTIN HOUSTON — Houston was signed as an emergency replacement after the Dolphins lost three linebackers in their regular season finale. He's an aging player whose best days are behind him. Outlook: Return not likely



OLB BRUCE IRVIN — See Justin Houston. Outlook: Return not likely



WR RIVER CRACRAFT — Cracraft's 2023 season looked a lot like his 2022 season (nine catches in 10 games after nine catches in 11 games, and again chipping in as a blocker on running plays). Mike McDaniel clearly likes his game and he won't command big money on the open market and the Dolphins have only two receivers under contract for 2024. So ... Outlook: Very likely



RB SALVON AHMED — Ahmed had a really impressive training camp performance, but he was easily bypassed by rookie De'Von Achane and ended up fourth on the depth chart before his season because of a foot injury. Outlook: Return unlikely



CB NIK NEEDHAM — Needham came back from a torn Achilles but didn't get up to full speed until the season was well under way. He ended up playing a very limited role on defense, earning snaps in dime situations late in the season. Outlook: Return iffy

C JONOTTHAN HARRISON — After not playing in a regular season game since 2019, Harrison joined the Dolphins during the season after Connor Williams was lost to a torn ACL, but he ended up playing only nine snaps. Outlook: Return unlikely



LB CALVIN MUNSON — Munson was brought in from New England for a second time to help out on special teams. Outlook: Return 50-50



P JAKE BAILEY — In somewhat of a surprise move, the Dolphins brought in Bailey on a one-year contract to replace veteran Thomas Morstead and the punting results were almost the same, though a tad worse. Outlook: Return 50-50



WR ROBBIE CHOSEN — The South Florida native fulfilled his dream of playing for his home team, but he never carved out much of a role even when injuries hit the wide receiver position. Outlook: Return not likely



WR CHASE CLAYPOOL — The Dolphins didn't pay much of a price to get Claypool in a trade with the Chicago Bears and that's a good thing because he contributed very little despite his intriguing skill set. The question now is whether the Dolphins want to see more or whether they've already decided he can't help them. Outlook: Return less than 50-50

TE TYLER KROFT — Signed to a one-year deal to provide veteran depth at tight end, Kroft instead was passed on the depth chart by rookie free agent Julian Hill. Outlook: Return highly unlikely

Pending Dolphins RFAs

We probably should start this segment by pointing out it's highly unlikely the Dolphins will make a qualifying offer to either of their two restricted free agents because that would add more cap money that would need to be eliminated before March 13, though it doesn't mean they would be closing the door on those two players.

G ROBERT JONES — Jones started five games after battling a preseason knee injury and did a really good job in run blocking, though his pass protection was suspect. The question here is whether another team would come after him on the open market. Outlook: Likely

DB ELIJAH CAMPBELL — Campbell continued to be a core special teams player for the Dolphins, though he wasn't a factor on defense after looking promising in that area in 2022. Outlook: Return 50-50