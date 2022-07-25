Mostert Cleared for Start of Dolphins Camp

Raheem Mostert has been cleared for the start of training camp with the Miami Dolphins.

The running back, signed in the offseason as an unrestricted free agent from the San Francisco 49ers, shared the good news on social media Monday morning.

Mostert was a question mark, of course, because of the serious knee injury he sustained in the 2021 opener that ended his final season with the 49ers about as fast as it started.

He didn't take part in the offseason program as he continued to rehab, but he tweeted in mid-June that he was getting close to 100 percent and head coach Mike McDaniel said the target was for him to be ready for the start of the regular season.

That timetable clearly has been surpassed.

That said, the Dolphins figure to be cautious with how much work they give Mostert in training camp and during the preseason, in part because McDaniel knows full well what he has in the speedy back, whose first NFL regular season game came with Miami back in 2017.

Mostert was one of three veteran running backs the Dolphins added in the offseason along with Chase Edmonds and Sony Michel, but Mostert will get his share of carries and is as good a bet as any to end up being the starter.