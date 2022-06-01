Setting the Stage for Dolphins Minicamp ... And Other Notes

The Miami Dolphins will conduct their 2022 mandatory minicamp this week as they get closer to the end of their offseason program

The two most significant practices of the offseason have arrived for the Miami Dolphins, who are holding their mandatory minicamp Wednesday and Thursday at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

By definition, this is the only work of the offseason players are contractually obligated to attend barring an absence excused by the team.

As such, this minicamp might provide a first look for the media at newcomer Melvin Ingram III, who still has not been assigned a jersey number, as well as Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard.

While the practices are different because they're mandatory, the work figures to remain similar to what we've seen in the OTAs open to the media, which features limited 11-on-11 work with a lot of position drills and instruction.

The list of players either recovering from offseason surgery or significant 2021 injuries who we haven't seen practicing yet and likely won't work Wednesday or Thursday includes CB Byron Jones, T Terron Armstead, RB Raheem Mostert and FB Alec Ingold.

DOLPHINS TAKING SHOTS

Before returning to the practice field, the Dolphins took care of some of off-the-field business this week with media day.

It's the day when promotional pictures are taken for us during the 2022 season.

WILSON FINDS A NEW TEAM

Wide receiver Albert Wilson found himself a new team after spending the past four seasons with the Dolphins.

He agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday.

Wilson will get the chance to face his former team when the Vikings come to Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 16. The Vikings also have former Dolphins offensive lineman Jesse Davis on their roster.

Wilson got off to a great start with the Dolphins after arriving as an unrestricted free agent in 2018, but never was a major contributor after a severe hip injury in October of that season.

After being almost an afterthought on offense last season, his return seemed unlikely all along and then practically unimaginable after the Dolphins acquired Tyreek Hill in the offseason.

There are nine veterans who ended last season with the Dolphins still looking for a team: WR Will Fuller V, RB Malcolm Brown, P Michael Palardy, DB Jason McCourty, RB Patrick Laird, DB Jamal Perry, WR Isaiah Ford, WR Tommylee Lewis and WR Allen Hurns.

AROUND THE NFL

-- So much for the idea of veteran defensive tackle Akiem Hicks joining the Dolphins. The longtime member of the Chicago Bears has agreed to terms with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he will team with Vita Vea to give the Bucs a formidable tandem in the middle of the defensive line. Hicks' arrival also means the likely end of former Dolphins DT Ndamukong Suh's time in Tampa Bay.

-- We have no doubt Dolphins fans have noticed that there is now a 23rd lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging sexual misconduct, though there still has been no determination from the NFL as to what kind of disciplinary action (read: suspension) he will face in 2022 (or later) and what his playing status will be for the Week 10 Dolphins-Browns game at Hard Rock Stadium,