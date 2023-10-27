Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill claims he's Tua Tagovailoa's "hype man," and Miami's quarterback is the reason the Dolphins offense has been dynamic

Tyreek Hill did his best to end the debate over who is most responsible for the Miami Dolphins’ offensive success.

In his latest “It Needed To Be Said,” podcast episode, the NFL’s leading receiver said there should be no discussion about whether it’s him or Tua Tagovailoa who deserves the most credit for the NFL’s top ranked offense.

“Tua is the franchise quarterback. He is our guy. He is the engine. He’s the guy who makes this team go. Everybody knows that,” said Hill, who missed Wednesday’s practice because of a hip injury and was limited on Thursday. “He’s the guy that can make every pass on the field. Without him we wouldn’t be where we are.”

According to Hill, Tagovailoa is the MVP of the NFL for the 2023 season because his team is off to one of the NFL’s hottest starts, Tagovailoa possesses the league’s most productive offenses through seven games, and Tagovailoa is the league leader in most passing statistics.

He has an NFL best 110.4 passer rating, and if he finishes this season with the best passer rating he’d become the third player to do it in back-to-back seasons since 2000, joining two first ballot Hall of Famers in Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers.

That’s the company Tagovailoa is keeping in his fourth season as a starter if he continues on this pace.

Both those quarterbacks were named the NFL’s MVP in seasons they posted the best passer rating.

So where does that leave the six-time Pro Bowl selection, who is on pace to break Calvin Johnson’s record for most receiving yards in a season, achieving his personal goal of becoming the NFL’s first 2,000 yard receiver?

“I’m just the energy baby. I’m the guy that brings life. I’m the guy that gets [players] up. I’m the hype man basically,” Hill said. “He’s the artist and I’m the hype man. I’m just here to support him. Without Tua, none of this would be possible. I’d still be crushing it a little bit, but I probably wouldn’t have the same numbers.”