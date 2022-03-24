Dolphins Release Two Players

The Miami Dolphins have been busy making a lot of additions to their roster over the past 10 days, but now they've begun making some subtractions.

The team announced Thursday that veteran offensive lineman Jesse Davis and wide receiver Allen Hurns were released, with the move with Hurns coming with a failed physical designation.

Davis started 72 games for the Dolphins the past five seasons after arriving from the New York Jets practice squad late in the 2016 season, including 16 games in 2021.

Davis began the season as the right tackle before switching over to left guard for Games 3 and 4 and then going back to right tackle. He sat out the season finale against the New England Patriots.

After being a serviceable starter for the Dolphins his first four seasons, Davis had his struggles last season and he became a target of fans on social media.

As for Hurns, he spent all of last season on injured reserve after being injured in training camp and this move came as a little surprise.

The move with Davis saves the Dolphins $3.6 million of cap save, with $1 million in dead money, according to overthecap.com. The Dolphins will save $2.6 million by cutting Hurns.

It would be a major surprise if more moves didn't follow.