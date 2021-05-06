Dolphins Moving On From McCain

We expected the Miami Dolphins to make some moves involving veteran players to clear up some cap space, and they have started the process.

The team will be releasing longtime defensive back Bobby McCain.

McCain played six seasons with the Dolphins after arriving as a fifth-round pick out of Memphis in 2015. He started 55 games for the Dolphins, including a career-high 15 last season when he also played a career-high 89 percent of the team's defensive snaps.

Based on advanced stats, McCain had a very good season in 2020, allowing a very low 64.3 opponent passer rating when targeted, though he hardly could have been considered a difference-maker in the Dolphins secondary.

McCain had been the longest-tenured player on the roster, along with 2015 first-round pick DeVante Parker.

This move, though, isn't overly surprising because of the financial ramifications and became even more likely after the Dolphins selected safety Jevon Holland with the 36th overall pick near the top of the second round.

By releasing McCain, the Dolphins will save $5.7 million of his $7.4 million in 2021, per overthecap.com, and save about $6.6 million in 2022, the last year of McCain's contract.

Even with McCain gone, the Dolphins still have in their safety room 2020 starter Eric Rowe, Holland, 2020 third-round pick Brandon Jones, CFL import Nate Holley, Brian Cole and special teams captain Clayton Fejedelem.