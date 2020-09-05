The Miami Dolphins have given up on one of their first-round quarterbacks.

The team will be releasing Josh Rosen, the 10th overall selection in the 2018 NFL draft, according to multiple reports.

The move came after a report suggesting the Dolphins had fielded inquiries from other teams about Rosen.

Two years removed from being the 10th pick in the 2018 draft and with modest contractual obligations, Rosen seemed to have some value as a third quarterback, something that might be needed in 2020 because of possible COVID-related complications.

Rosen was getting ready to start his second season with the Dolphins after being acquired in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals in April 2019 for a second-round pick in the 2019 draft and a fifth-round selection in 2020.

That trade came after the Cardinals selected quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in 2019 following a disappointing rookie season by Rosen.

But Rosen didn't fare any better in Miami.

Rosen first lost a quarterback battle with Ryan Fitzpatrick training camp, but was given the chance to start after the Dolphins lost their first two games by a combined score of 102-10.

Rosen made three consecutive starts — against Dallas, the Chargers and Washington — but was pulled late in the third quarter of the Week 6 matchup against Washington with Miami trailing 17-3.

After Fitzpatrick almost brought the Dolphins back, he stayed in the starting lineup and Rosen's only other appearance all season came against Indianapolis when Fitzpatrick was being evaluated for a concussion.

Miami was in field goal position after the defense had a takeaway, but the Dolphins had Rosen hand off three straight times before kicking a field goal.

Rosen ended the season completing 58 of 109 passes (53.2 percent) for 567 with one touchdown and five interceptions and a dismal passer rating of 53.2.

With the Dolphins' selection of Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall selection in the 2020 draft, Rosen's long-term outlook in Miami became bleak in the offseason.

But his outright release does have to classify as something of a surprise, particularly given the price the Dolphins paid to get him just some 17 months ago.