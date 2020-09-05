SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

QB Call: Dolphins Release Josh Rosen

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins have given up on one of their first-round quarterbacks.

The team will be releasing Josh Rosen, the 10th overall selection in the 2018 NFL draft, according to multiple reports.

The move came after a report suggesting the Dolphins had fielded inquiries from other teams about Rosen.

Two years removed from being the 10th pick in the 2018 draft and with modest contractual obligations, Rosen seemed to have some value as a third quarterback, something that might be needed in 2020 because of possible COVID-related complications.

Rosen was getting ready to start his second season with the Dolphins after being acquired in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals in April 2019 for a second-round pick in the 2019 draft and a fifth-round selection in 2020.

That trade came after the Cardinals selected quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in 2019 following a disappointing rookie season by Rosen.

But Rosen didn't fare any better in Miami.

Rosen first lost a quarterback battle with Ryan Fitzpatrick training camp, but was given the chance to start after the Dolphins lost their first two games by a combined score of 102-10.

Rosen made three consecutive starts — against Dallas, the Chargers and Washington — but was pulled late in the third quarter of the Week 6 matchup against Washington with Miami trailing 17-3.

After Fitzpatrick almost brought the Dolphins back, he stayed in the starting lineup and Rosen's only other appearance all season came against Indianapolis when Fitzpatrick was being evaluated for a concussion.

Miami was in field goal position after the defense had a takeaway, but the Dolphins had Rosen hand off three straight times before kicking a field goal.

Rosen ended the season completing 58 of 109 passes (53.2 percent) for 567 with one touchdown and five interceptions and a dismal passer rating of 53.2.

With the Dolphins' selection of Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall selection in the 2020 draft, Rosen's long-term outlook in Miami became bleak in the offseason.

But his outright release does have to classify as something of a surprise, particularly given the price the Dolphins paid to get him just some 17 months ago.

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Tua' Review: Touching Tale of Family, Faith and Football

The documentary on Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set the debut on FOX on Sept. 6

Alain Poupart

Newton Not a Fun Task for Dolphins Defense

The Miami Dolphins and their coaching staff have seen first-hand the kind of challenge that New England quarterback Cam Newton can present

Alain Poupart

On this Day in Dolphins History: Marino's finest moment?

https://twitter.com/TDISportsClips/status/1301913631362355201?s=20

Alain Poupart

Flores Addresses Josh Rosen Rumors

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores says the team has received phone calls inquiring about not only quarterback Josh Rosen but other players

Alain Poupart

Number 9 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are nine days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Xavien Howard Trending in Right Direction

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard continues to work his way back into form as the 2020 season opener gets closer

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Report: Teams Calling Dolphins About Josh Rosen

The Miami Dolphins traded for quarterback Josh Rosen in April 2019, but there'a a legitimate question as to how much longer he'll be on the roster

Alain Poupart

by

jaxdolphin

JT Joins Dolphins Broadcast Team

Miami Dolphins Hall of Famer Jason Taylor will be part of the team's radio broadcasts starting this season

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Does Sanu Make Sense for the Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins don't have a lot of proven depth at wide receiver, so perhaps that could prompt them to take a look at veteran Mohamed Sanu

Alain Poupart

Number 10 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 10 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart