Ranking the Dolphins' Remaining 2023 Schedule by Degree of Difficulty

The Dolphins close out the season with four of five at home but some tough matchups in the final weeks

If the first half of the Miami Dolphins' 2023 taught us anything, it's to not get overly concerned about what the schedule looks like when it comes to the opponents.

As a reminder, the Dolphins entered the regular season with the second-hardest schedule based on their opponents' 2022 combined winning percentage, but things don't always work out as they're supposed to.

That said, we have a much better idea now of who the bad teams, the average teams, the good teams and the really good teams are for 2023, and that makes ranking the rest of the Dolphins' regular season probably a more precise exercise than doing it before the season — although we did have at Philadelphia, at Buffalo and vs. Kansas City as our top three most difficult games of 2023.

Here's how we would rank the second half of the 2023 Dolphins schedule by degree of difficulty:

1. At Baltimore, Dec. 31, Week 17

The Dolphins game at Baltimore was among the most exciting in the entire NFL last season, and it produced the greatest comeback in Miami history and both teams appear headed for return appearances to the playoffs. But the Ravens right now look like maybe the class of the AFC — yes, even better than Kansas City — because their defense has risen to the top of the NFL rankings and their offense is showing more balance than ever and not relying so much on Lamar Jackson.

2. Vs. Buffalo, Jan. 6-7, Week 18

The Bills are struggling right now and will have a hard time making the playoffs if they don't turn things around, but it's just impossible to dismiss them just yet because of their recent history of success (starting with three straight AFC East titles). And we also should remember that while the Dolphins did defeat the Bills in Miami last September, they did so while being outgained 497-212.

3. Vs. Dallas, Dec. 24, Week 16

Like the Dolphins showed they could play with the Kansas City Chiefs and defeat them in a rematch, the Cowboys did the same while losing against the Philadelphia Eagles. While the Dallas defense isn't quite as dominant as it was early in the season, it's still a very good group and Dak Prescott is playing very well at quarterback.

4. At N.Y. Jets, Nov. 24, Week 12

The outlook of this game obviously is much different with Zach Wilson leading the Jets offense instead of Aaron Rodgers, but that Jets defense is really good and Wilson did have one of the best games of his NFL career against the Dolphins last October. Adding the Black Friday factor to the equation makes this a tricky game.

5. Vs. N.Y. Jets, Dec. 17, Week 15

Based on what we've seen with Rodgers walking around the stadium and throwing passes in pregame warmups, is it totally crazy to think he could be back for this game if the Jets are still in contention? If he is, that makes this game a different battle entirely.

6. Vs. Tennessee, Dec. 11, Week 14

The Ryan Tannehill return to Miami has been spoiled with the news that the Titans are turning to rookie second-round pick Will Levis at quarterback, but Derrick Henry's presence in the backfield and Jeffery Simmons in the middle of the defensive line always makes Tennessee potentially problematic.

7. Vs. Las Vegas, Nov. 19, Week 11

The Raiders look like they will be a much tougher team to handle now that Antonio Pierce has replaced Josh McDaniels as head coach, and players like Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby can make an impact, but this is still not a great team and the Dolphins will be coming off their bye for this game.

8. At Washington, Dec. 3, Week 13

The Commanders have been remarkably inconsistent so far this season, starting with quarterback Sam Howell, but we'd be a lot more worried about this game had Washington not traded its two pass-rushing defensive ends, Chase Young and Montez Sweat, at the deadline.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Check out our daily podcast (All Dolphins Podcast) on YouTube and also available wherever you get your audio podcasts. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.