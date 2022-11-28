Report: Armstead Injury Not Worst-Case Scenario

It looks like the Miami Dolphins avoided the worst-case scenario with tackle Terron Armstead.

Armstead sustained a pectoral injury in the second quarter of the 30-15 victory against the Houston Texans on Sunday, but NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported that the injury is a strain and therefore likely not season-ending — as it would have been had it been a tear.

As explained by the NFL Network reporters, Armstead likely will have to miss some time, though exactly how long he'll be out obviously is unknown at this time.

NOT THE FIRST PECTORAL INJURY FOR ARMSTEAD

Armstead sustained a pectoral injury while a member of the New Orleans Saints late in the 2018 season, missed four games, returned to the lineup in Week 16, left that game early and then sat out the Week 17 game.

The Armstead injury comes with the Dolphins set to embark on their challenging three-game road trip against the 49ers, Chargers and Bills, teams with a combined 21-12 record.

Brandon Shell replaced Armstead at left tackle after he left the game against Houston, but Shell later moved to right tackle and was replaced by Greg Little after starting right tackle Austin Jackson left the game with an ankle injury.

There's been no word on the extent of Jackson's ankle injury or whether it's related to the ankle injury he sustained in Week 1 that landed him on injured reserve.

TOUGH SEASON PHYSICALLY FOR ARMSTEAD

This injury is the latest issue for Armstead, who's had a rough go physically this season.

Armstead has been on the injury report every week since he sustained a toe injury in the opener against New England, missed most of the Week 5 game against the New York Jets and all of the Week 6 game against Minnesota.

In recent weeks, the injury status has been expanded to include Achilles and calf issues, though those have been eliminated of late.

