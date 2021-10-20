Report: Dolphins Trade for Deshaun Watson Coming Soon?

    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGame DayGM ReportAll Dolphins+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Report: Watson Trade Coming Soon?

    Talk of the long-rumored deal deal has intensified, according to a published report
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The long-rumored Miami Dolphins trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson could be on the verge of happening.

    The Dolphins have intensified their pursuit in the aftermath of a five-game losing and a deal could struck this week, according to longtime NFL reporter John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

    If the Dolphins are going to acquire Watson during the 2021 season, they'll have to do so before the trade deadline, which is Nov. 2, two days after Miami faces the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

    There's no word on the compensation that would be involved in a Watson trade, though it's been reported many time the initial asking price began with three first-round picks as well as other assets. It's also possible any team trading for Watson would want some kind of protection because of his legal situation.

    Watson continues to be the subject of police and NFL investigations after 22 massage therapists accused him of sexual misconduct.

    The NFL has not disciplined Watson yet, but the Texans have made him inactive every week.

    Watson requested a trade from the Texans early in the offseason, and the Dolphins were among the teams said to be interested from the start. Other teams said to be in the mix at one point or another included the Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.

    Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract and it's been often reported his preference is to play in Miami.

    The Dolphins have an extra first-round pick in the 2023 draft from the San Francisco 49ers as the result of their trade down from third to 12th in the 2021 NFL draft, along with an extra fourth-round pick as a result of a 2021 draft trade with Pittsburgh.

    Deshaun Watson
    News

    Report: Dolphins Trade for Deshaun Watson Coming Soon?

    33 seconds ago
    Malcolm Brown
    News

    Playoffs? Playoffs? What History Tells Us About the Dolphins' Chances

    2 hours ago
    Brian Flores
    News

    Brian Flores October 20 Takeaways

    4 hours ago
    Mike Gesicki
    News

    Dolphins Mailbag: Coaching Staff, Trade Deadline, Gesicki's Future, and More

    5 hours ago
    Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel got to Tom Brady for his first NFL sack in 2019
    News

    Dolphins Notebook: Biegel's Back, Practice Squad Moves, More

    21 hours ago
    Matthew Wright
    News

    Dolphins Mailbag: Dissecting the Problems, Tua's Arm, Much More

    Oct 19, 2021
    Tua Tagovailoa
    News

    Breaking Down Tua's Return to Action

    Oct 19, 2021
    Andrew Van Ginkel
    News

    Dolphins Week 6 Power Rankings Roundup

    Oct 19, 2021