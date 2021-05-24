The Ingram Visit and Other Personnel Notes

The Miami Dolphins addressed their pass rush in the 2021 NFL draft when they selected Jaelan Phillips in the first round, but that doesn't mean they're done looking.

The Dolphins hosted former Chargers first-round Melvin Ingram on a free agent visit Monday, per multiple reports and as first reported by Miami Herald beat reporter Adam Beasley.

Ingram went unsigned as an unrestricted free agent this spring, partly the result of the big contract he had just finished, partly because of his age, and partly because of his rather unproductive 2020 season.

Ingram, who was the 18th overall selection in the 2012 NFL draft, was limited to seven games last season because of knee isssues and failed to register a single sack.

That's obviously concerning when you add the fact that Ingram turned 32 in April.

But it's also worth noting that Ingram did have five quarterback knock-downs in those seven games last year, one more than in 13 games in 2019 when he had seven sacks.

In that 2019 season, Ingram was selected to the Pro Bowl for a third consecutive time, so it's not like he's that far removed from being an elite defender.

The bottom line is Ingram checks out physically, it certainly wouldn't be surprising to see the Dolphins signing him, though one would expect it would be a one-year deal for considerably less than the $14 million in base salary he made last season.

WAIVER WATCH

It appears the Dolphins were thwarted in their attempt to claim a player off waivers for a second time in a couple of weeks.

This time, it was offensive tackle Geron Christian, who was claimed by the Houston Texans after being waived by the Washington Football Team.

Earlier, it was running back Kerryon Johnson, for who the Dolphins put in a waiver claim only to lose him to the Philadelphia Eagles.

As a reminder, the waiver claim priority order is the same as the 2021 draft before any trades, meaning the Dolphins are 18th on that list. The order will change after Week 3 of the 2021 regular season when it will reflect the standings at the time.

Christian was a 2018 third-round pick who started at left tackle for Washington in all six games he played last year.