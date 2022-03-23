Reports: Dolphins Interested in Trading for Hill

The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are said to be the favorites to land speedy Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill if he ends up getting traded

The Miami Dolphins are not playing around when it comes to juicing up their offense in 2022.

After they came to terms with three-time Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead, a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter Wednesday suggested they had been engaged in trade talks with the Kansas City Chiefs about speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The Dolphins and New York Jets actually are the two most likely destinations if the Chiefs end up trading Hill after fruitless efforts to negotiate a contract extension, per Schefter.

Hill is entering the final season of his contract and no doubt saw the mega deal the Las Vegas Raiders just gave Davante Adams after acquiring him in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

The asking price for Hill is believed to start at two first-round picks, which is awfully pricey for a non-quarterback, but Hill just might be the most explosive playmaker in the entire NFL and the thought of having him in the Dolphins lineup opposite Jaylen Waddle certainly is enticing.

The Dolphins have an extra first-round pick in 2023 as the result of their trade with the San Francisco 49ers last year, while the Jets have two first-round picks this year.

In addition to the draft pick compensation, whatever team acquires Hill will have to deal with his contract situation.

He's scheduled to make a base salary of $3.4 million in 2021, per overthecap.com, as part of the three-year, $54 million extension he signed in 2019.

Hill has made the Pro Bowl every season since joining the Chiefs as a fifth-round pick out of West Alabama in 2016 — he fell to the fifth round because of off-the-field issues — and has scored 67 touchdowns in six seasons.