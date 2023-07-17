Here's what should be expected from Cam Smith, De'Von Achane, Elijah Higgins, Ryan Hayes and Miami's other rookies during their first NFL season

There was a universal theme about the Miami Dolphins’ 2022 rookie class, and it might provide a few hints about what this year’s rookies might face.

It could also provide a few clues about what the team, and the fanbase should expect from the rookies, which includes the four 2023 draftees, cornerback Cam Smith, tailback De'Von Achane, tight end Elijah Higgins and offensive lineman Ryan Hayes.

To a man, every first-year player in 2022 confessed this offseason that the Dolphins’ playbook and schemes, and the verbiage used, was too complex for them to master proficiently in year one.

Outside of Kader Kohou, an undrafted rookie who blossomed into a starter when pressed into action because of injuries, the Dolphins had a tiny amount of contribution from last year’s rookies.

Even head coach Mike McDaniel admitted he noticed a common theme from the rookies in their exit interviews.

Things were moving so fast for newcomers like linebacker Channing Tindall, receivers Erik Ezukamna and Braylon Sanders, pass rusher Cameron Goode, who spent last season on the practice squad, quarterback Skylar Thompson, tight end Tanner Conner and safety Verone McKinley, at times they felt overwhelmed.

That's why most barely contributed, and those who did contribute struggled at times.

“I didn’t really know much coming from college in terms of reading defenses, both as a shell and the interior front, so going through an entire year was great for me because I got to watch guys like Durham [Smythe], and the vets we had last year,” said Conner, who will be competing with Higgins, a sixth-round pick from Stanford, for the flex tight end role that became vacant when Mike Gesicki signed with the New England Patriots this offseason. “Coming into it this year I feel way more comfortable. The game has slowed down for me a lot….

“I know my assignment way better now, so now I’m looking at how I’m going to do things.”

Here's a look at possible roles for every Dolphins rookie.

There’s a chance this year’s class of rookies, which reports for training camp on Tuesday, and will undergo a week of workouts, team meetings and orientation stuff before the veterans arrive, could have some year one contributors because two - Smith and Achane - play positions that create the easiest transitions in football.

Could Achane become a starter?

Running back is one of the simpler position to learn for those tailbacks who can pass protect. Most running plays just require the back to target a predetermined hole, and they rely on their instincts. There’s only three things a tailback can do on a given play - run the ball, run a route on a passing play, or pass protect - and the main aspect relies heavily on instincts.

However, if a tailback can’t pass protect his opportunities might be limited because putting him on the field could put the quarterback in harm’s way, and that’s one of the biggest concerns about former Texas A&M standout De’Von Achane, the 5-foot-9, 192 pound tailback with 4.32 (40-time) speed.

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, they won’t have a clear picture of Achane’s pass protection skills until players put pads on in the second week of training camp. And really, whether he can stand up a blitzing linebacker, safety or cornerback is something that Miami’s two weeks of joint practices, and the exhibition season will provide more clarity on.

To work his way up the depth chart, pushing Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin for snaps and roles in year one, Achane must produce chunk plays in practice when his number is called. The more he does that the more he’ll likely be involved in the offense and gameplanning.

But Achane knows rushing with the football isn’t the only way he can help the Dolphins in year one.

“I’m great on special teams,” Achane said earlier this summer. “I can catch the ball out of the backfield, I have very good hands, I can line up at receiver. So I can do more than just play running back. I feel like that’s what makes me different.”

Dolphins have had plenty cornerback start as rookies

The cornerback position leans heavily on athleticism, and read-and-reaction skills.

That’s why rookies like Kohou, Noah Igbinoghene, Xavien Howard, Bobby McCain and many others like Vontae Davis and Sean Smith, have annually contributed right away.

According to cornerback coach Sam Madison, who started three of the 14 games he played in as a rookie cornerback for the Dolphins in 1997, Miami’s putting an emphasis on Smith, the Dolphins’ second-round pick, tightening up his technique in year one.

“He’s learning and he’s a fast learner. He still has a long way to go, but he’s getting better at each and every last one of those things that we’re throwing at him, said Madison, who contributed 21 tackles, one interception as forced one fumble as a rookie. “We’re going to keep challenging him, we’re going to keep putting him in positions and see exactly what we can get out of him. He’s done some great things in college and now he has to take that leap and the next step into the pros. He’s willing and he’s able.”

To play as a rookie Smith would have practice and play well enough in the games to leapfrog numerous veterans on the depth chart, putting himself in position to back up Jalen Ramsey and Howard.

Fortunately for Smith, and the rest of the draftees, the Dolphins heavily favor draftees, and will give them every opportunity to contribute. But it's a role each player must clearly earn.