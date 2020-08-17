Kindley Making a Big First Impression

Solomon Kindley may have been viewed as a bit of an afterthought when it came to the Miami Dolphins' 2020 NFL draft because he was, after all, the third offensive lineman they had selected during the proceedings.

Sure sounds like it might have been a mistake to dismiss him.

As the Dolphins start practicing in pads and intensifying their preparations for the start of the regular season, it's very clear that the big man from Georgia has been making a big impression.

While it's way too early to start thinking about starting lineups, projected starting center Ted Karras mentioned during a Zoom media session Monday that it's been fun to play next to Kindley.

"He works really hard and he’s always trying to do the right thing," Karras said. "He’s a great guy to have in the room. He’s a cool dude. He really is working hard. We’re going to need him to work hard. He’s a very good football player and I’m excited every time I get to go into battle with him. Obviously this is Day 1 and this is learning how to play in the NFL. I have to work on my fundamentals just as hard, if not harder. Everyone is working hard and I think we’re on the right track.”

At 339 pounds, Kindley is the second-heaviest player on the Dolphins roster behind only fellow guard Ereck Flowers, who is listed at 343 but is 2 inches taller.

Kindley is the prototypical road-grader, which might make him an ideal fit for the offense of new coordinator Chan Gailey, who always has been known to favor a strong running game.

First-round pick Austin Jackson and second-round selection Robert Hunt have been expected to end up in the starting lineup as rookies, but maybe Kindley shouldn't be counted out.

The kid is a competitor, which he made clear when he spoke to the media after being drafted.

“To be honest, I had to compete my whole life," Kindley said. "I had to compete to get here and that’s what drives me right now. At Georgia, I had to compete. In high school, I had to compete. I feel like if there’s nobody competing with you or pushing you, you aren’t going to bring out the best in you, so competition is what everybody needs on every team at any position or in any aspect of life, to be honest.”