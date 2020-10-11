Hunt Makes First NFL Start

The Miami Dolphins selected three offensive linemen in the 2020 NFL draft, and now all of them have started as rookies.

Second-round pick Robert Hunt completed the trifecta when he started at right tackle against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Veteran Jesse Davis started the first four games of the season at right tackle but moved over to left tackle against the 49ers to replace rookie first-round pick Austin Jackson, who was placed on injured reserve Friday after sustaining a foot injury in the Dolphins' 31-23 loss against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4.

Jackson had started the first four games. Fourth-round pick Solomon Kindley made his fifth consecutive start at right guard against the 49ers.

This marks the second time in franchise history the Dolphins have three rookies start at least one game on the offensive line. The first time was just last year when actually four rookie offensive linemen started for the Dolphins — Michael Dieter at left guard, Shaq Calhoun at right guard, Isaiah Prince at right tackle, and Keaton Sutherland at left guard and right guard.

Head coach Brian Flores said Friday he had not decided on a starting offensive line and was contemplating several different options, and had to do so for the long term.

Flores said he didn't have a timetable for Jackson's return, though the left tackle from USC will be eligible to return after three weeks.

Hunt, the 39th overall selection in the 2020 draft, was a four-year starter at the University of Louisiana. He was a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection in 2019.