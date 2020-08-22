SI.com
Gaskin Puts Himself in the Running

Alain Poupart

Newcomers Jordan Howard and Matt Breida are expected to handle the bulk of the work at running back for the Miami Dolphins during the 2020 season if everything goes according to plan.

But the Dolphins will need for a third running back to step up and deliver at some point, and the reality is there's no clear-cut picture yet as to who that player will be.

The Dolphins currently have six running backs on their roster, though rookie seventh-round pick Malcolm Perry has been working as a slot receiver, meaning there are three legitimate options behind Howard and Breida.

Those three are third-year back Kalen Ballage, and second-year players Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin.

RELATED: Can Ballage Bounce Back?

While Ballage is the most physical imposing of the three, with great size and straight-away speed, Gaskin might be the one to watch here.

A seventh-round pick in 2019, Gaskin had to bide his time before he finally got his shot at playing time as a rookie, but he was highly productive at the University of Washington and has looked impressive in the training camp practices open to the media.

It's entirely possible, of course, that the Dolphins will choose to acquire a veteran running back at some point to supplement the Howard-Breida combination, but Gaskin sure looks like someone who could contribute in 2020.

“I think Myles has done a very good job," head coach Brian Flores said Saturday morning. "He’s a kid who has really improved over the course of last season. Really from OTAs to minicamp to training camp, you could see kind of the growth throughout the season. He’s playing well running it, catching the ball out of the backfield. His blocking has improved.

"I tell him like I tell all the other players: their role is going to be what they make it, so if you go out there and you continually make plays and handle your responsibility and you’re someone we can depend on, we’re going to find a role for you.I think Myles has done a good job of doing everything he can off the field, on the field to make himself the best player he can be and that’s showing up a little bit in practice."

