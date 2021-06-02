Rowe Ready for Waller Rematch

Dolphins safety Eric Rowe has a new look and somewhat of a new role

As the Miami Dolphins continue their 2021 offseason program, Eric Rowe finds himself with a new look and a partially different role in the secondary.

And Rowe is also looking ahead to a Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders for some redemption after one of his few tough outings of 2020.

But first things first.

When he met with the media via Zoom on Wednesday, Rowe showed off a new bushy hairstyle, complete with a blond streak and bun.

“Well, really it’s my wife’s idea," Rowe said. "She was like, ‘Let’s change it up.’ I said no at first. But she was like ‘no, no. I want you to change it.’ So I was like, ‘Let’s just do it.’ Now it just kind of stuck to me.”

Rowe is preparing for his third season with the Dolphins as now the longest-tenured safety on the roster after Bobby McCain was released in the offseason.

One of McCain's qualities in the secondary was his communication skills, something that Rowe says now will fall on his shoulders a bit more.

"He was a great leader, very vocal and he was a huge piece of our defense," Rowe said. "Now that he’s gone, and if Jevon (Holland) wins the job, either way, you’ve got to just step up, right? I need to be more vocal out there, but also there will come a time with Jevon, once we actually start running reps and he gets to know the defense, he’ll be more vocal and kind of bark out the calls., adjustments and whatever. We all just have to pick up that role.”

Rowe's biggest value to the Dolphins has been his ability to cover tight ends, which he did very well throughout the 2020 season — with two clear exceptions.

And those came against Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Darren Waller of the Las Vegas, who just happen to be two of the best tight ends in the entire NFL.

While Rowe did a great job against players like George Kittle and Hunter Henry, he had his problems against Kelce and Waller, though he often had good coverage against them but simply wasn't able to stop them from making the catch.

And don't think Rowe has forgotten about those two games.

The Dolphins don't face the Chiefs in 2021, so he'll have to wait for another shot at trying to defend Kelce. But he'll see Waller again in Week 3 next fall when the Dolphins return to Las Vegas to face the Raiders.

“Obviously those are two of the best tight ends in the league, along with Kittle," Rowe said. "What I learned is ... I knew the mistakes I had because right after the game, I was watching film like, ‘What did I do wrong, what can I do better?’ With both of them, I just got to step my game up. With them, they are not really tight ends. They are just big receivers that can run.

"I know this year, I know we’ve got the Raiders in Week 3 back in Vegas. I’m ready for that. I’ve been waiting for that all year because that one got me, so I need a rematch on that. But just with them two, you’ve just got to take your game to another level.”

Despite the 100-yard performances by Kelce and Waller, Rowe's advanced stats last season were very good, as he allowed a passer rating of only 79.1 when targeted while coming up with a couple of interceptions — against the Rams and against the Chiefs on the next-to-last play of the first quarter on a Patrick Mahomes pass that went off the hands of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The 2020 season continued Rowe's ascent since he struggled at cornerback after joining the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in 2019.

“It just takes time," Rowe said. "I’d tell (others) it just takes time and patience. Obviously you need to learn the defense, but then kind of within that, kind of just know your role, kind of who you are as a player."