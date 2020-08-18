SI.com
Don't Sleep on this Safety

Alain Poupart

After the Miami Dolphins went on their shopping spree in free agency in March, it was fair to suggest they were done for 2020.

But they added one more unrestricted free agent shortly after the NFL draft in the form of former Dallas Cowboys safety Kavon Frazier.

The move may have seemed liked a bit of an afterthought at the time, in part because the Dolphins roster already featured a lot of safeties.

But that group dwindled over the past week when the team released Adrian Colbert and Steven Parker, and now Frazier looks like a player who could be in line for a clear role on defense in 2020.

“He’s tough. He’s fast. He’s had a lot of production in the kicking game," head coach Brian Flores said Tuesday morning. "I liked him coming out of college. Smart. He’s done a good job thus far. He’s a physical player.

Right now we’re just working a lot of guys in a lot of different groups just trying to find the right combination of players. But he’s shown up positively so far in the kind of OTAs and the walk-throughs and now one padded practice. I’m happy where he’s at and hopefully we can continue to grow and improve over the course of the training camp, but he has some experience in this league, provides some leadership or has the potential to provide some leadership.”

At the very least, you can expect Frazier to contribute significantly on special teams, just as he did during his four seasons with the Cowboys.

Frazier, though, didn't get much playing time on defense. He made two starts, both in 2018, in those four seasons and never played more than 21 percent of Dallas' defensive snaps.

Frazier has yet to speak to the South Florida media since signing with the Dolphins, though he has been visible on social media speaking out against racial injustice and advocating for player safety in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.

With training camp in full swing and padded practices in full swing, Frazier now is focusing his energy on the football field.

And it sure looks like it's paying off so far. 

