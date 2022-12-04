Breaking Down the Week 13 Dolphins-49ers Inactive Info

The Miami Dolphins indeed will be without left tackle Terron Armstead, along with right tackle Austin Jackson, when they face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

Armstead will miss the game because of the pectoral injury he sustained against Houston last weekend. He was listed as doubtful on the final injury report this week but was among the seven inactives for the Dolphins for their game against the 49ers.

With Jackson and Armstead out, it's likely that Brandon Shell and Greg Little will start on the offensive line, and a logical assumption is the starting five will be the same as the one that finished the Houston game — from left to right, Little, Robert Jones, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt and Shell.

For a third consecutive game, Teddy Bridgewater will be inactive after being listed as questionable on the final injury report, meaning rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson again will serve as Tua Tagovailoa's backup.

The fourth player who was on the final injury report Friday was running back Myles Gaskin, and he also will be inactive.

But the Dolphins, as expected, will get Raheem Mostert back after he missed the Houston game, giving the Dolphins a trio of Jeff Wilson Jr., Mostert and Salvon Ahmed — all of them former 49ers players.

The three players made healthy inactives will be familiar names: CB Noah Igbinoghene, TE Hunter Long and rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma, who still has yet to make his NFL regular season debut.

49ERS INACTIVE INFO

For the 49ers, the big news is the fact that they'll have all their key players available, including tackle Trent Williams and wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Both of them were listed as questionable on the final 49ers injury report.

The 49ers also will have starting defensive lineman Arik Armstead in the lineup for the first time since Week 4.

The four 49ers inactives were LB Curtis Robinson, TE Ross Dwelley, OL Spencer Burford and DL T.Y. McGill.

